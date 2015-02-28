Club Tijuana Rallies to Beat Pachuca 3-2

TIJUANA– (Feb. 27, 2015) Juan Arango scored twice and Dayro Moreno scored another to help Club Tijuana come-from-behind and beat visiting Pachuca FC 3-2 Friday night at Estadio Caliente.

Moreno sent in a soft touch pass by teammate Alfredo Moreno to complete the come back after Pachuca took a 2-0 lead midway through the second half. Arango scored on a free kick and on a rebound to tie the match and help set up the winning goal. It appeared the Xoloitzcuintles (Xolos) would save a point in the standings with a draw. Coach Daniel Guzman’s team instead extends an unbeaten streak to seven games with its sixth win of the season. Club Tijuana is now 6-1-1 with 19 points in the standings.

Dayro Moreno sent in the game-winner in injury time, sending the sold out crowd of 26,333 into frenzy. It also keeps the Xoloitzcuintles on top of the LIGA MX standings heading into the remainder of the weekend.

Arango tied the match in the 82nd minute when he put back a blocked shot from inside the penalty box. He cut Pachuca’s lead to 2-1 when he bent a left-footed free kick past goalkeeper Oscar Perez.

Pachuca went into halftime leading 2-0 after sending in goals from Diego de Buen (12th minute) and Rodolfo Pizarro (36th).

De Buen sent a ball in from the goal line off a corner kick. The ball bounced off de Buen’s legs into the net as Club Tijuana defender Gregory Garza tried to clear the ball.

Pachuca added to its lead when Rodolfo Pizarro buried a shot past Club Tijuana goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo on a quick play.

The Xoloitzcuintles will travel to face Santos Laguna in a Week 9 match after playing in a Copa MX match against Leones Negros Tuesday March 3 at Estadio Caliente.

Xolos vs.Pachuca FC at Estadio Caliente

FINAL SCORE: XOLOS 3, PACHUCA 2

ROSTERS:

Club Tijuana: 3. Javier Gandolfi, 4. Jesus Chavez, 6. Javier Guemez (Jose Ayovi 70th), 7. Gabriel Hauche, 10. Ricardo Da Silva (Alfredo Moreno 62nd minute) 13. Cirilo Saucedo, 17. Dayro Moreno, 18. Juan Arango, 22. Juan Carlos Nuñez, 23. Richard Ruiz, 24. Gregory Garza (Joe Corona 41st)

PACHUCA:

2. Humberto Aguayo, 3. Aquivaldo Morquera, 6. Diego de Buen, 7. Rodolfo Pizarro, 9. Ariel Nahuelpan, 11. Cristian Penilla, 12. Heriberto Olvera, 21. Oscar Perez, 25. Jurgen Damm, 27. Junior Moreira, 29. Rodrigo Salinas

Goals scored by:

1-0 – 12th Diego de Buen –Pachuca

2-0 – 36th Rodolfo Pizarro -Pachuca

2-1 – 56th– Juan Arango –Tijuana

2-2 -82nd –Juan Arango –Tijuana

3-2 –Injury time –Dayro Moreno –Tijuana