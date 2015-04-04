Club Tijuana Returns to Liga MX Action

Xoloitzcuintles host Rayados de Monterrey after a 14-day break

TIJUANA – (April 3, 2015) Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles resumes LIGA MX action when it hosts Rayados de Monterrey Saturday in a Week 12 match of the 2015 Clausura tournament.

Coach Daniel Guzman’s squad took a break from league play since its 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul March 21 in Mexico City. But it continued to work during the stoppage, playing in a friendly and sustained its training schedule. Club Tijuana played in en exhibition match against Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders March 24 ending in a 1-1 tie in front of 39,000 people at CenturyLink Field.

Guzman wanted to keep his players in rhythm as the league paused for the FIFA international week and players traveled to play with their respective national teams.

Xoloitzcuintles defender Gregory Garza played with the United States National Team in Europe against Denmark and was part of the roster against Switzerland. Midfielder Javier Guemez played in both of Mexico’s friendlies against Ecuador in Los Angeles and Paraguay in Kansas City. Guemez came off the bench against Ecuador and played 18 minutes and played the full 90 minutes against Paraguay.

Forward Paul Arriola and defender John Requejo played with the U.S. Under-20 team in England while goalkeeper Gibran Lajud and midfielder Pedro Hernandez traveled to play with Mexico’s Under-23 team against Brazil.

Midfielder Juan Arango also had national team duty with the Venezuelan national team.

All these players are back in Tijuana and at Guzman’s disposal against Monterrey. The Rayados come into the match in 13th place out of 18 teams with 1-7-3 record and six points while Club Tijuana (7-2-2, 23 points) is in first place.

XOLOS VS. MONTERREY

What: Club Tijuana vs. Rayados de Monterrey

When: Saturday April 4, 2015 (8 p.m. Pacific)

Where: Estadio Caliente

TV (United States): Azteca America/ESPN Deportes