Club Tijuana ties Chivas 1-1

TIJUANA -(April 17, 2015) –Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles scored in the first half and allowed a goal in the second in a 1-1 tie against visiting Chivas de Guadalajara in a Week 14 match of the LIGA MX.

Jesus Chavez scored for Club Tijuana in the 16th minute while Omar Bravo found the net for Chivas in the 65th minute. The Xoloitzcuintles earn a point in the standings, totaling 24 in this 2015 Clausura tournament. Chivas remains in first place with 25 heading into the weekend. Both teams are vying for the top spot heading into the playoffs with three regular season matches remaining.

The Xoloitzcuintles (7-4-3) took the lead when Chavez beat his defender on a corner kick and headed the ball past Chivas goalkeeper Luis Michel. The Chivas goalkeeper dove for the bouncing ball near the goal line but could not reach it with his fully extended right arm.

Chavez’ goal came after a handful of dangerous plays by coach Daniel Guzman’s team.

Colombian striker Dayro Moreno nearly scored in the third minute when he sent a bicycle kick off the upright from inside the box off a Richard Ruiz volley.

Gabriel Hauche had similar luck. He sent a right-footed blast off the left post off a back heel pass by Moreno in the 12th minute. Club Tijuana controlled the pace of the match for most of the half, sending its lines up field.

Chivas tried to counter by attacking from the wings, sending several volleys into the area, looking to score through the air. Carlos Salcido sent a shot from inside the six-yard box but it hit the left post in the 44th minute.

Chivas found the net when Bravo sneaked behind the Xoloitzcuintles defense off a pass by Miguel Ponce into the area. Aldo De Nigris headed Ponce’s ball behind the Club Tijuana defense, finding a wide-open Bravo. The Xoloitzcuintles looked for the offsides flag but it wasn’t there. Bravo buried the ball past Club Tijuana goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo for a 1-1 score.

Chivas continued pressuring after its first score. with a series of dangerous plays: Fiero sends a header, punched away by Saucedo. Fabian sends the rebound but hits the right post.

Club Tijuana will now travel for a Week 15 match against CD Toluca Sunday April 26 (10 a.m. Pacific).

ROSTERS:

Club Tijuana: 3. Javier Gandolfi, 4. Jesus Chavez, 6. Javier Guemez 7. Gabriel Hauche (Elio Castro 79th), 11. Henry Martin 13. Cirilo Saucedo, 15. Joe Corona (Javier Salas 66th) 17. Dayro Moreno (Alfredo Moreno 80th), 22. Juan Carlos Nuñez, 24. Gregory Garza, 23. Richard Ruiz

Chivas: 4. Jair Pereira (Nestor Vidrio 82nd), 9. Omar Bravo, 13. Carlos Salcedo, 16. Miguel Ponce, 18. Isaac Brizuela, 20. Israel Castro (Aldo De Nigris 57th), 21. Carlos Fierro (Fernando Arce 79th), 26. Raul Lopez, 29. Luis Michel, 30. Carlos Salcido, 33. Marco Fabian

Goals scored by:

1-0 –16th Jesus Chavez –Tijuana

1-1 -65th Omar Bravo -Chivas