Club Tijuana Ties 2-2 vs. Jaguares with Richard Ruiz Goal

LIGA MX 2015 Clausura Week 5

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico – (Feb. 7, 2015) Club Tijuana played to a 2-2 tie against host Jaguares de Chiapas in a fast-paced Week 5 match of the LIGA MX Saturday night.

Richard Ruiz tied the match filled with offensive attacks for the Xoloitzcuintles in the 79th minute, saving a point in the standings for the visitors. Ruiz sent a left-footed shot to the roof of the net after beating two defenders in the area. Ruiz took down a floating pass from Dayro Moreno into the penalty area.

The draw gives Club Tijuana another point in the 2015 Clausura standings, sending coach Daniel Guzman’s team to 10 points and a 3-1-1 record. The tie also extends the Xoloitzcuintles unbeaten streak to four games with three wins in its last four games.

The Xoloitzcuintles came out looking for the back of the net from the start, sending attackers against a Chiapas team that has not lost at home since the 2014 Clausura.

It was Chiapas who opened the score.

Jaguares took a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute when Aviles Hurtado sprinted into the area and beat his defender to the ball just inside the six-yard box on a centered pass from right to left. The play caught Club Tijuana goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo off guard as Hurtado buried the ball into the net.

Club Tijuana tied the match in the 40th minute when defender Jesus Chavez sent in a header off a corner. Chavez beat his defender to the ball near the goal line. Chiapas goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez got a hand on the ball but not enough to stop the shot.

The Xoloitzcuintles appeared to have tied the match earlier in the half. Moreno put back a Javier Guemez blocked shot but he was whistled offsides on the play in the 25th minute. The visiting team’s attack continued. Moreno and Ricardo Da Silva paired for a couple of threats on breakaways. Moreno sent a shot that hit a defender in the head with an open net behind him.

Midfielder Juan Arango nearly buried a bending free kick in the 37th minute but Jimenez, the Chiapas goalkeeper, guessed correctly and dove to his left stopping the dangerous blast. Jaguares took a 2-1 lead with a goal by Vicente Vuoso on a cross by Hurtado, who sent a pass into the small box. That’s where he found Vuoso at the mouth of the goal.

The Xoloitzcuintles will return to Tijuana to host Pumas UNAM in a Week 6 match of the LIGA MX Friday (7:30 p.m. Pacific) Feb. 13 at Estadio Caliente.

Xolos vs. Jaguares at Estadio Victor Manuel Reyna

FINAL SCORE: XOLOS 2, JAGUARES 2

Goals scored by:

1-0 –14th Aviles Hurtado – Jaguares

1-1 –40th Jesus Chavez –Tijuana

2-1–49th Vicente Vuoso –Jaguares

2-2- 79th Richard Ruiz –Tijuana