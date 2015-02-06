Club Tijuana Wins Again in Copa MX, Remains Unbeaten

COPA MX 2015 Second Series: First Leg; Group 3

TIJUANA – (Feb. 4, 2015) Club Tijuana remains unbeaten in Copa MX play after a 3-2 dramatic win against visiting Coras de Tepic Wednesday night at a loud Estadio Caliente.

Jose Alberto Garcia sent in the game-winner late in the match to give coach Daniel Guzman’s team its third win in three Group 3 matches. The win gives the Xoloitzcuintles 10 points in the standings, good for a first place in the table.

Alfredo Moreno (36th minute) and Henry Martin (68th) also scored for the Xoloitzcuintles.

Garcia’s goal in the 89th minute was the difference maker in the first leg of a home-and-home series in the Copa MX, a tournament featuring teams from Mexico’s top-flight league, LIGA MX, and the Liga de Ascendo (Second Division).

Garcia, who is coming off a CONCACAF Under-20 championship title and Under-20 World Cup qualification with Mexico, found the net after receiving a pass down the middle from Martin. Garcia beat the offside trap and blasted a shot past the visiting goalkeeper to give the Xoloitzcuintles its first lead of the game and the win.

The Xoloitzcuintles had to come from behind twice to earn its third consecutive win in the Cup Competition after Tepic’s Fernando Evangelista had opened the scoring in 18th minute and Jorge Mora also put Coras ahead 2-1 in the 68th.

Moreno, who got his first start of the Clausura 2015 season after overcoming an injury, was the target man for Club Tijuana at the top of the formation creating danger. He scored on a shot into the lower corner of the goal after a low cross from Javier Salas on the right wing. He also helped create Martin’s goal. The Argentine striker fed Martin on a quick pass. Martin didn’t waste it. He tied the game 2-2 with a low shot from the top of the box after Moreno’s pass left him alone in front of goal.

Club Tijuana remained persistent with its attack. It kept pushing up field until it found an opportunity for Garcia.

The Xoloitzcuintles will now travel to Chiapas where they will face Jaguares in a Week 5 match in the LIGA Bancomer MX.

Xolos vs. Coras de Tepic at Estadio Caliente

FINAL SCORE: XOLOS 3, Coras de Tepic 2

Goals scored by:

1-0 –17th Minute Fernando Evangelista – Tepic

1-1 – 36th Alfredo Moreno -Tijuana

2-1 – 68th Jorge Mora–Tepic

2-2– 68th Henry Martin –Tijuana

3-2—89th Jose Garcia- Tijuana