College Football Festivities Take Over the City

By Geneva Gámez-Vallejo

If you follow sports and the festivities that come with them, you’ll sure be kept busy this week with the Poinsettia Bowl Gaslamp March setting the tune for tThe 2015 San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl on Wednesday, December 23. The opposing teams are 2014 Poinsettia Bowl winner, University of Southern California Trojans vs the University of Wisconsin Badgers.

The college bowl season officially begins at 1:30 PM at Qualcomm Stadium and will be televised nationally on ESPN. The game will be followed by Stadium Spectacular 2015, a fireworks show production that anticipates to be extraordinary “Stadium Spectacular 2015 will set a new standard for fireworks entertainment in the United States. It doesn’t get any better than exciting college football two days before Christmas followed by a post-game show you will have to see to believe” said San Diego Bowl Game Association President Kimberley Layton.

“As America’s Premiere pyrotechnic production company we regularly scan the globe for the very best fireworks effects for our shows,” said company President and Chief Creative Director James Souza. “What SDCCU Poinsettia Bowl fans will see will be bigger, more powerful and more creative than any show they have ever seen.”

View level seats start at only $20 and guarantee a nice view of the fireworks extravaganza after the game. Tickets for the 2015 San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl are on sale now by calling the bowl office at (619) 285-5061 or by visiting www.SanDiegoBowlGames.com.

Poinsettia Bowl Gaslamp March: Monday, Dec. 21 from 6 – 8 PM To get into the spirit of college football, music bands will stomp through the Gaslamp Quarter during their annual event a couple days before the big game on Wednesday. Marching bands and spirit squads from the participating universities will parade from each end of 5th Avenue performing holiday classics, and meeting up at Market Street for a heart-pounding Battle of the Bands followed by favorite Christmas classics. The event is free for all. Fifth Ave. & Market St. Downtown San Diego.

Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade: Dec. 30 at 10 AM America’s largest Balloon Parade comes to life at the waterfront during with colorful floats, heart-pounding marching bands and massive inflatables. Over 100,000 spectators are expected annually, so make sure to make your way early for good viewing spots. The parade is FREE to everyone and offer seats for $20 at www.sandiegobowlgames.com

San Diego Gulls vs San José Barracuda: Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:05 PM If hockey is your thing, than you’ll want to make it out to the Gulls vas Barrucada game at Valley View Casino Center, get your tickets at www.valleyviewcasinocenter.com

San Diego Chargers VS. Miami Dolphins: Dec. 20 Catch the San Diego Chargers take on the Miami Dolphins during the last regular season home game at Qualcomm Stadium. Parking lot opens five hours prior to kick-off and Qualcomm opens its gates approximately 90 minutes before kick-off. Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com 9449 Friars Rd. SD, CA 92108

EXERCISE

Yoga at the Rink: Sat., Dec. 19 at 8:30 AM Yoga Six will be out and about bright and early Saturday morning to warm things up during a yoga session at Liberty Station’s ice rink. Class is 60 minutes long and will follow an all level structure. You are encouraged to register online, the class fee is $35 with all proceeds going towards the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady’s Children Hospital. You will also be able to enjoy the outdoor rink with complimentary skate tickets all inclusive of the class fee. www.clients.mindbodyonline.com 2640 Historic Decatur Rd. San Diego, CA 92106

Healthy Living in the City: Sat., Dec. 19 at 9 AM This is a free, family-friendly yoga class. You are only asked to bring your own mat for the class. All levels and ages are welcome; check-in is at 8:30 a.m. The Embarcadero at 1600 Pacific Highway.

MUSIC

El Vez: Friday, Dec. 18 at 8 PM Elvis lives! Well, not quite, but El Vez does and he’ll be performing his Mexican style impersonation of the King. El Vez performs cover music from Elvis, Iggy Pop, John Lennon, David Bowie and others. He will be at the Casbah, tickets can be purchased at the door. www.casbahmusic.com

Holiday Pops: A Holiday Spectacular featuring Cirque Musica: Friday, Dec. 18 at 8 PM

San Diego’s most popular downtown concert of the Christmas season returns to the Jacobs Music Center. This year’s edition features a “Holiday Spectacular” from Cirque Musica: familiar classical and Christmas tunes accompanied by feats of strength, balance, daring and sheer beauty. Enjoy the Orchestra and the voices of the San Diego Master Chorale and Children’s Choir. Tickets are $36 at Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St. www.copleysymphony.org

Gilbert Castellanos & The Park West Ensemble: Sat., Dec. 19 at 7 PM Trumpeter and composer Gilbert Castellanos has energized the San Diego jazz scene since the 90’s, and promises to become as important to the evolution of jazz music as the legends who have influenced him such as Lee Morgan, Dizzy Gillespie, and Freddie Hubbard. An immense talent both at the technical level and as an interpretive artist, he is equally comfortable with Latin, contemporary and classical forms of jazz, and imparts an intelligence and spirit to his music that routinely delights and touches audiences. $10 cover at Croce’s Park West 2760 5th Ave.

Holiday Pops -A Family Festival Concert: Sunday, Dec. 20 at 2 PM A San Diego favorite, offers a family festival concert, where you and the kids can sing along to popular holiday carols and hits including “Jingle Bells,” “Sleigh Ride” among others. Concert will also feature the holiday-themed acrobatics of Cirque Musica with pre-concert activities starting at 1pm. They include a Musical Petting Zoo, Meet a Musician and a performance of music of the Season by Resound Handbell Ensemble and Resound Junior Handbell Ensemble from St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Pacific Beach. Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St. copleysymphony.org Tickets $15 – $25

Motley Crue: Sunday, Dec. 20 at 7 PM at Viejas Arena

VOLUNTEER

Beach Cleanup: Sat., Dec. 19 at 10 AM Care for nature and treat your beaches with love and respect this winter. Join park staff in cleaning the beach. Trash bags, gloves, hand sanitizer will all be provided. Kids of all ages are encouraged to attend. Meet at the main staircase across from the campground entrance at 10:00am. Cardiff State Beach 2050 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.