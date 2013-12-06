College to Redraw Trustee Boundaries, Change Election System

The MiraCosta College Board of Trustees has voted to adjust its trustee area boundaries to accommodate North County’s growing population and to change from an “at large” voting method to an area-specific system.

The board also adopted the “by-trustee-area” election system. The seven elected members of the MiraCosta College Board of Trustees will each represent and must reside in a specific area of the college district and will be elected only by the voters residing in that trustee’s area. The MiraCosta Community College District currently utilizes the “at-large” method to elect board members, which means trustees are elected by voters in the entire district.

The change of election system and the revised trustee-area map must be approved by the Board of Governors of the California Community Colleges. Following approval, the documents must be submitted to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters before April 24, 2014, in order to be in effect for the November 2014 election.

Current board members are Jeanne Shannon, Area 1, Solana Beach and Del Mar; Ron Ruud, Area 2, Encinitas and Rancho Santa Fe; Jacqueline Simon, Area 3, South Carlsbad and Encinitas; Leon Page, Area 4, Carlsbad; George McNeil, Area 5, South Oceanside; David Broad, Area 6, Northwest Oceanside and William Fischer, Area 7, Northeast Oceanside.

The MiraCosta College district includes the communities of Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Cardiff, Olivenhain, Leucadia, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe, Del Mar, and parts of Carmel Valley.