Comic-Con Kicks-Off

By Ana Gomez Salcido

Pop culture and comic book enthusiasts are currently packing the San Diego Convention Center for Comic-Con. The four-day convention, running through Sunday, will feature conferences and sneak peeks of upcoming movies and TV shows. Memorabilia and toy collectors are also looking to score exclusive toys from their favorite brands at Comic-Con.

This year is all about celebrating Star Trek’s 50th anniversary. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, along with City Councilmembers Todd Gloria and Sherri Lightner, dressed up for the occasion.

The city officials arrived along with President and CEO of the San Diego Tourism Authority Joe Terzi all dressed up as Star Trek characters to officially kick-off the international event, this Thursday, July 21.

“Around 130,000 people come to San Diego from different parts of the world to enjoy Comic-Con,” said Faulconer. “There is a lot of excitement like there is every year. It has to be one of the busiest [years] ever.”

Comic-Con International began in 1970 when a group of comics, movie, and science fiction fans, including the late Shelf Dorf, Ken Krueger, and Richard Alf, banded together to put on the first comic book convention in southern California. Today, Comic-Con has grown to be one of the most important events in the film and comics industry.

The size of the convention has outgrown the San Diego Convention Center’s facilities and San Diego city officials and leaders have committed on several occasions to keep Comic-Con in San Diego, instead of having it move to another city, like Los Angeles.

“We are always at the table with Comic-Con and one thing I’ll say is that they are so wonderful to work with,” said Councilman Todd Gloria “It’s an open relationship, there is give and take, and we always find a way to make it work”, Gloria added.

“When Comic Con outgrew the Convention Center years ago, we didn’t stop there. We figured out ways to work with our hotels to provide additional space and with MTS to provide additional space. Everyone is working together because we all benefit from this event,” Councilman Gloria concluded.

According to Gloria, the economic impact of this event is around $140 million, which nets about $3 million directly into the City of San Diego’s general fund to help pay for the police and fire services, as well as parks, libraries, and road repair.

“There is a very clear nexus between this event and how we improve neighborhoods; that’s why we work so hard for this event to be successful and to keep it here,” said Gloria.

Many of the visitors attending Comic-Con come in groups of friends or with their families.

“This is the first time we come. We have tried to come for the last three years,” said Riverside resident, Mariana Rodriguez who was at Comic-Con with her two kids and husband on Wednesday. “The kids played games inside the convention center, and we bought a few things. We are coming again for the next two days.”