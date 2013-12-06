Community College Leaders Endorse Proposal for 4-Year Degrees

A proposal that would enable community colleges to offer baccalaureate degrees in selected majors with high workforce demands has been endorsed by the leaders of the nine community colleges in San Diego and Imperial counties.

Twenty-two other states already offer baccalaureate degrees at their community colleges, and the proposal is gaining momentum in California.

On December 2, the chief executive officers of the San Diego and Imperial Counties Community Colleges Association (SDICCCA) voted unanimously to endorse the concept. SDICCCA members include all of the region’s community colleges and community college districts.

“Our local community colleges excel at preparing students to enter the workforce in career technical fields such as nursing and allied health,” said Dr. Melinda Nish, president of the San Diego and Imperial Counties Community Colleges Association and superintendent/president of Southwestern College. “This proposal would enable community colleges to grant four-year degrees in similar fields. It’s time for California to join this national movement and address our local workforce and student needs.”

SDICCCA members are writing individual letters of endorsement to California Community Colleges Chancellor Brice Harris, who convened the Baccalaureate Degree Study Group this year.

The proposal would require state legislation. State Senator Marty Block has already said he plans to introduce new legislation early in 2014, and State Senator Joel Anderson has indicated he would co-author the bill.