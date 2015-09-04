Community Notes:

Hispanic Heritage Sunday – Celebrando la Hispanidad

On September 13th we will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Sunday at Nestor United Methodist Church with some special activities:

8:30 AM Regular Worship Service (English) with fellowship and food after worship.

11:00 AM Special Worship Service in the Fellowship Hall with visiting bilingual musicians from Escondido UMC Latino Ministry. After worship at 11 AM we will have lunch in the Fellowship Hall.

Come, celebrate, invite a friend and enjoy the love of the Lord to all the nations!

*September is Hispanic Heritage Month in the US. 72 % of the population 3 miles around Nestor UMC is Hispanic. Let us pray for our community.

Central Library Celebrates the 60th Anniversary of the Concert Series

The San Diego Central Library @ Joan Λ Irwin Jacob Common is pleased to announce the schedule for the Fall 2015 Concert Series and celebrates 60 years of free, live performances of chamber music to the public. The concerts began in the mid-1950s, shortly after the opening of the “new” Central Library at 820 E Street. Decades later, the Series has continued with numerous concerts each season highlighting talented musicians throughout San Diego and Southern California as well as guest artists from around the world.

The Fall 2015 Concert Series will include additional performances, award-winning musicians and ensembles, and a new “opening weekend” format. The Villa Musica Summer Orchestra will kick off the Series with an evening performance on Friday, September 11, 2015 at 8 p.m. in the Shiley Special Events Suite. This full-orchestra performance will include works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, and John Williams. Opening weekend will continue with a performance by the Ian Tordella Group on Sunday September 13 at 2:30 p.m. in the Neil Morgan Auditorium, featuring jazz standards and original works performed by some of San Diego’s top jazz musicians.

The Series will also feature performances by two highly acclaimed pianists. Virtuoso Jessie Chang returns, this time with the award-winning Formosa Quartet, on October 25. This performance, presented by the San Diego Library Foundation, San Diego Central Library, and the Friends of the Central Library, will include works by Mozart and Brahms. Seating will be limited for this event, please RSVP at http://bit.ly/1Mg2IuZ. On November 22, the Library welcomes San Diego native and internationally renowned pianist Gustavo Romero, who will make his new Central Library debut.