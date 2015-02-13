Conference encourages Latino boys’ interest in math and science careers

By Pablo J. Sáinz

It was during third grade that Richard Huizar became aware he had a special talent for math.

“I have always been fascinated in mathematics since I was really little,” he said. “I learned that I had a talent in math when we had timed tests on multiplication and divisions.”

Huizar is now developing that talent even more as a student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where the north San Diego County resident is majoring in applied mathematics, minoring in mechanical engineering, and is also completing a concentration in economics.

Before transferring to MIT, Huizar attended MiraCosta College, in Oceanside, after he had to cancel his admission to San Diego State University due to financial reasons.

During his time at MiraCosta, he was able to grow his love for math and for anything that involved science and technology.

“MiraCosta picked me up and pushed me higher than I thought was possible,” Huizar said. “MiraCosta College became my home, the place I wanted to be as much as I could. The faculty cared about me specifically and many went out of their way to help me achieve my goals.”

Like Huizar, MiraCosta College wants to encourage more Latino boys and young men to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), by holding the Encuentros Education & STEM Career Exploration Conference, on Saturday, February 21, at the college’s Oceanside Campus.

“The Encuentros Education and STEM Career Exploration Conference is an empowering event for all middle and high school Latino students who are the youngest, largest and fastest growing population in the United States,” said Dr. Sunita Cooke, president/superintendent of MiraCosta College. “MiraCosta College is honored to be able to host this event every year to help encourage and support these young men to achieve their educational goals and succeed in the world.”

And when it comes to STEM careers, Latino boys and young men need all the help they can get. According to Encuentros Leadership founder and chief operations officer, Roberto Rivas, 53 percent of Latino boys in California do not finish high school.

The conference is part of non-profit Encuentros Leadership’s efforts to bridge the education gap among Latino boys, he said, especially when it comes to STEM careers and college enrollment.

“By advocating about the current impact of STEM, students are not only given the opportunity to learn about future trends and careers in high tech, they also connect the dots back to how education impacts their future today,” Rivas said.

Since 2004, more than 10,000 North County Latino students have attended the Encuentros conference. Rivas said that it has had a tremendous impact in the area.

“We have collected data tracking many of our first attendees in 2004 and have discovered that many have pursued and achieved their undergraduate degrees,” he said. “Many of the boys who attended our first Conferences have returned as volunteers and have spoken eloquently in testimonials of how Encuentros inspired their educational goals.”

This year, Huizar will talk about his experience transferring from MiraCosta to MIT in a talk titled From community college to MIT. During the conference student participants from local middle and high schools will have the opportunity to meet with Latino professionals and start thinking about their future careers.

Huizar, the student at MIT, said he still can’t get his mind around being at one of the top universities for math and technology.

“I still am trying to believe this amazing opportunity I get to have,” he said. “I am still overwhelmed by the welcoming atmosphere and the many opportunities at this fine institution. Every day I wake up and wonder if I am really here. I can’t wait for the next day to learn more from the amazing faculty and spend time with my friends learning and growing.”

There is no cost to attend the conference; however pre-registration is suggested and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizers expect around 200 students will attend the event.

To learn more about the Encuentros Education & STEM Career Exploration Conference at MiraCosta College, please visit www.encuentrosleadership.org. You can also contact MiraCosta College’s Lisa Montes at (760) 757-2121, ext. 6396.