Congressmen Aim to Address Transboundary Sewage Spills

By Alexandra Mendoza

Republicans and Democrats are working together to address the age-old problem of wastewater spills from Mexico that end up on the San Diego coastline.

Congressman Juan Vargas (D-Chula Vista) and Congressman Darrell Issa (R-Vista) have unveiled new bipartisan legislation that would create both a response plan and an alert system to warn about transboundary flows of wastewater into the Tijuana River Valley.

While no legislation could force Mexico into taking particular actions, the intention of both congressmen is for agencies on both sides of the border to work together on a coordinated program to address this shared issue.

The bill would also allow for the United States to provide grants for infrastructure projects needed on both sides of the border to stop this problem from continuing to pour waste into the River Valley.

The bipartisan bill comes on the heels of one of the largest wastewater discharges from Mexico into San Diego earlier this year. According to a report released by the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC), approximately 28 million gallons were discharged over a 4-day period.

At the time, Mexico was criticized not so much for the pipeline failure that led to the spillage, but rather because it failed to notify their U.S. counterparts.

The bill would improve communication between the two countries.

“Mexico has worked well with us. I think during this last incident they said they did not have a chance to alert us because they were working on trying to fix it, but I think they were embarrassed to tell the truth,” Congressman Juan Vargas said.

To date, the state of Baja California has invested close to $8 million towards improving their sewage network, Vargas indicated, adding that he was in constant communication with his Mexican counterparts.

Congressman Issa felt confident the bill would be passed before the end of the year. Further, the Republican Congressman feels that, given that the Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. are currently renegotiating the terms of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the environment should be one of the central issued in their discussions.

“We need one another to resolve this, just like we need one another for cross-border trade, and it’s important to link the two,” he said. “I hope that NAFTA will be a positive tool in negotiations; we’re going to try to ensure that funds are granted to make these projects south of the border happen.”

These wastewater discharges have caused beach closures throughout San Diego, as well as health impacts, authorities say.

Christopher Harris, Legislative & Political Affairs Union Representative at the National Border Patrol Council, reported that in recent months, 83 officers have felt ill or developed infections due to pollution in the Tijuana River Valley, one of their key patrol areas.

Imperial Beach has gone so far as to threaten to sue the federal government to force them to intervene and fund projects to control transboundary wastewater flows from Mexico.