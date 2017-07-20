Construction Update on San Ysidro Port of Entry

By Andrea Lopez

The Otay Mesa Chamber of Commerce will hold a forum on July 25 regarding the San Ysidro Expansion project that is expected to begin as early as August, and a project proposition by the United States General Service Administration.

Specific dates of when the expansion will begin and how many lanes will be open will be given during the event.

Alejandra Mier y Teran, executive director of the Otay Mesa Chamber of Commerce, said the expansion project is expected to affect individuals who cross regularly because some lanes will be closed, therefore those individuals should plan accordingly for traffic.

The expansion project includes the re-alignment of interstate 5 to the Chaparral Port of entry in Tijuana.

Anthony Kleppe lead assessment management specialist for the GSA will be discussing a project proposal to expand the Otay Mesa port of entry at the event as well.

The forum will be held at the Holiday Inn Express in Otay Mesa at 11 a.m. More information can be found on at www.otaymesa.org.