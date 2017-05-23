Consul General of Mexico is a ‘Cool Woman’

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Girl Scouts of San Diego recently honored Consul General of Mexico Marcela Celorio during a luncheon and ceremony at Paradise Point Resort.

Celorio received a Cool Woman Award for being a professional role model for girls.

Girl Scout Rebecca Ebling introduced Celorio during the program and interviewed her before the event. Ebling said it was an honor for her to introduce Celorio.

“Marcela, I hope one day to be as accomplished, inspiring, phenomenal and, of course, cool as you,” Ebling said.

Celorio said it was an honor and a privilege to be named Cool Woman by the San Diego Girl Scouts because it gives her the opportunity to convey the message that girls can do whatever they dream of doing.

“There are no limitations to being a woman,” Celorio said. “It is important to enjoy life, have fun, travel, fall in love, but at the same time, don’t let up. This means that behind every success there is work, study and commitment.”

But the title of Cool Woman is not the only award Celorio has won this year. In April she was named Ambassador of Mexico by President of Mexico Enrique Peña Nieto.

Celorio was appointed as consul general by President Peña Nieto and began her role as consulate June 15, 2016.

Celorio graduated from Mexico City’s prestigious Escuela Libre de Derecho law school with two master’s degrees in diplomatic studies and in security and defense. She has held positions in Washington D.C., New York, and Israel.

Cool Women of 2017 is a yearly event hosted by Girl Scouts of San Diego.

Women who were honored at the event include:

Mary Jean Anderson, president and owner, Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air

Carol Rowell Council, co-founder, SDSU Department of Women’s Studies

Phyllis Epstein, community volunteer and philanthropist

Felena Hanson, founder, Hera Hub

Lorie Hearn, executive director and editor, inewsource

Patty Maysent, CEO, UC San Diego Health

Brittney Reese, Olympic medalist; coach, San Diego Mesa College

Lynn Schenk, attorney and former U.S. Congresswoman

Wendy Urushima-Conn, president and CEO, Asian Business Association