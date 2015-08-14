County Board of Education Appoints New Member

Guadalupe Gonzalez Named District 2 Representative

At its Wednesday night meeting, the San Diego County Board of Education appointed Guadalupe Gonzalez as the board representative for District 2, which includes the southwestern portion of the county from Southern San Diego to the U.S.-Mexico border. Gonzalez has lived District 2 for 35 years and is currently a resident of Bonita.

Gonzalez was chosen from a pool of 10 candidates. Each candidate was asked a series of interview questions by the four sitting board members. At the conclusion of the initial interviews, each board member nominated a candidate to go to a final interview.

Second-round candidates also included Raquel Marquez Maden from San Diego and Dr. Adrian Arancibia and Jerry Rindone, both from Bonita.

Gonzalez was appointed by a unanimous vote and was immediately sworn into office by County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Randy Ward.

“I strongly support public education,” said Gonzalez. “I am the beneficiary of public education and have a history of 30 years working with the educational system to support students.”

For the last 20 years, Gonzalez has served as a counselor and professor at San Diego Mesa College, teaching and supporting low-income and at-risk students. Gonzalez’s first full meeting as a County Board of Education member will be on Sept. 9. She will hold office until January 2017.

“Ms. Gonzalez has deep roots in the community and understands the issues facing our local school districts,” said County Board of Education President Gregg Robinson. “She comes to the board ready to work and serve our region’s students.”