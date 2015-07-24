County Board of Education Seeking to Fill District 2 Vacancy

The County Board of Education is seeking candidates to fill the District 2 board seat, which includes the southwestern portion of the county from Southern San Diego to the U.S.-Mexico border. The seat was vacated by Lyn Neylon, who moved out of district boundaries.

Individuals wishing to apply for the District 2 appointment must be citizens of California, residents of San Diego County Board of Education District 2, and registered voters. Individuals can verify their residence in San Diego County Board of Education District 2 by visiting the San Diego County Registrar of Voters website, clicking on the “What are my Electing Districts/Officials” tab, and entering their street address.

“Education is the most important thing we can give to our kids,” said County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Randolph E. Ward. “If you want to make a difference in the lives of the region’s students, being a County Board of Education member is a great way to do it.”

To apply for the appointment or to download an application for the District 2 vacancy, individuals can visit sdcoe.net/boardvacancy, or request an application by calling 858-292-3515 or emailing the Board of Education executive assistant at kbowers@sdcoe.net.

Applications must be submitted no later than Friday, July 31 at noon.

The board is expected to interview all eligible candidates, make the appointment, and swear in the new board member at its regular meeting on August 12, 2015. In accordance with provisions of the San Diego County Charter, the board has 45 days from the date of a vacancy to make the appointment.

The vacant seat must be filled from the district in which the vacancy occurs by appointment of a majority of the remaining members of the board.

The appointee will hold office until the expiration of the term in January 2017.