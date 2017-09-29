County Flu Vaccine Drive Begins in Southeast San Diego

By Mario A. Cortez

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency kicked off its 2017 flu vaccine campaign last Friday at southeast San Diego’s Bethel Baptist Church by providing cost-free immunizations.

The vaccination event, held in conjunction with the San Diego Black Nurses Association (SDBNA), saw over 100 residents walk in to receive the immunization.

“It’s great to see people getting vaccinated before the flu starts to spread,” said Wilma Wooten, San Diego County public health officer.

Wooten got her vaccine at the event and went on to say that “the vaccine is safe and effective. Everyone should get vaccinated to avoid getting sick and spreading the virus to others”.

This is the 14th year the County partners up with the SDBNA to reach residents of the often overlooked neighborhoods of southeast San Diego.

“Back in 2003, there were few places in southeast San Diego for black people, hispanics, and the elderly to go get vaccines so we at the Black Nurses Association wanted to help these folks get their shots,” said Syvera Hardy of the SDBNA. “We want to make sure people can get vaccinated for free at these events because at some places you have to have insurance or Medicare.”

Wooten also highlighted that another goal of the event and for health officials is to let people know that the current innoculations are now available.

“It is important to bring awareness the flu shot,” Wooten highlighted. “Everyone age six months old and older should be vaccinated.”

During the 2015-16 flu season, 87 people in San Diego County died from flu-related complications. During the 2015-16 flu season the county recorded 97 flu-related deaths, the highest number on record.