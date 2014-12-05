Covered California Open Enrollment Is Now!

San Ysidro Health Center at Forefront of Regional Outreach & Enrollment Efforts

San Ysidro Health Center is once again partnering with Covered California to help people secure affordable and comprehensive health insurance. Enrollment for Covered California plans started November 15 and ends February 15. Individuals must apply by December 15 to avoid fines and get coverage by January 1.

With nearly 30 certified bilingual enrollment counselors in over 15 locations, SYHC is ready to assist individuals and families find a free or low-cost health insurance program that fits with their budget. The goal of SYHC is to enroll 2,000 individuals during the current enrollment period. To reach this goal, SYHC is implementing a variety of outreach and enrollment strategies designed to reach all segments of the population, with special emphasis on Latinos and African Americans, who according to Covered California enrollment data were underrepresented communities among those newly enrolled in the last enrollment period.

SYHC’s comprehensive Outreach and Enrollment Strategy includes:

1. SYHC Hotline (619) 600-3000 – In less than 10 minutes, a person can find out whether he/she qualifies for free or low-cost health insurance, and possibly financial assistance to help pay for it. SYHC bilingual counselors explain options and help with the application process. This is a free service and completely confidential.

2. Targeted Education – Increasing “education” efforts (as opposed to awareness) and tailoring of messages and materials according to the needs and priorities of targeted populations. Messages must be relevant to diverse audiences; create or modify existing collateral to clarify, dispel myths and alleviate fears.

3. Enrollment – Extended hours on weekends and after-hours at three SYHC clinic locations and community locations (storefronts) in San Ysidro, Chula Vista and Southeast San Diego. Enrollment teams have capacity to go “mobile”—setting up shop at local businesses and other locations for one-time enrollment events.

4. Signature Events – Partnerships with local community-based organizations, media and elected officials for enrollment events such as the very successful ACA Town Hall & Resource Fairs held in four cities with the highest uninsured rates.

5. Expansion of Community Partnerships – New partners include business associations, chambers of commerce, tax preparers and immigration lawyers to expand reach and assist applicants. SYHC is also exploring partnerships with local hospitals to refer patients that need greater support and assistance with enrollment or post-enrollment support, such as case management.

6. Expansion of SYHC web site – Step by step information and links to essential Covered California information, insurance options, how to apply, and what to expect once you have enrolled.

For more information about SYHC Covered California Education and Enrollment and SYHC programs and services visit www.syhc.org.