Crisis Continues in Venezuela

By Danielle Restuccia

VOXXI

Far from easing up, the political unrest in Venezuela seems to be intensifying.

Anti-government groups and protesters are increasingly vocal about their displeasure with both Nicolas Maduro as well as the “colectivos,” militarized groups of motorcyclists that protesters claim are responsible for numerous deaths.

Students have taken to stretching wire across roads in an attempt to injure or even kill these motorcycle riders. Demonstrations against Nicolas Maduro’s left-wing government began in early February, resulting in several deaths among the anti-government protesters.

Leopoldo Lopez, one of the strongest and most notable opposition leaders, was detained last week; the Human Rights Foundation declared him a prisoner of conscience. The president continues to blame Lopez’s “fascist” followers for the surmounting political unrest and violence in Venezuela.

Maduro will meet with opposition leaders in an alleged attempt to ease the tensions on both sides.

Venezuela plays the blame game

As violence continues—with the WSJ reporting that thousands of demonstrators are burning tires and cars and security forces are using tear gas and rubber bullets—both sides claim to be in the right.

Ahead of Monday’s talks, Maduro stated in a TV interview that his rivals were “fascists,” accusing them of “sabotaging the economy and banding with the U.S. to destabilize the government.”

The president has repeatedly said that he believes the U.S. is engineering a coup’ d’état. In response, opposition leader and former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles posted on Twitter that the term “genocide” is starting to apply to Maduro’s actions.

The president called a federal council meeting for this Monday in an attempt to demonstrate his willingness to speak with the opposition. Over the weekend, the government welcomed a group of senior citizens into the presidential palace and released almost all of the students detained during protests, both moves meant to show Maduro’s desire for peace, according to the Telegraph.

Monday’s meeting may present a chance for Capriles to present the opposition’s grievances, moving the country’s current state of political unrest into a more diplomatic realm, and quell some of the violence on the streets.

On the other hand, Maduro has not yet expressed means of solving the anti-government protesters’ complaints of widespread poverty, high crime, and soaring inflation in Venezuela.

‘Calles’ covered in cables

Meanwhile, protesters are using vicious means to slow down Maduro’s supporters and security forces.

Over the weekend, students strung wires or cables across numerous roadways in Caracas, Venezuela. The goal is ostensibly to stop the colectivos, the militarized motorcycle gangs, that anti-government forces say have carried out brutal violence against citizens for years.

The cables, which many are placing across streets with blockades, are meant to provide an extra layer of security for residents concerned about colectivos coming into their neighborhoods.

One such wire killed a man on Friday while he rode his motorcycle through the Hori-zonte neighborhood. According to the Miami Herald, the deceased was a government supporter and the booby trap achieved its gruesome goal.

Retired Army General Angel Vivas is wanted by Maduro’s government for allegedly encouraging students to set up these wires. A long-time critic of Chavez, Vivas has turned into somewhat of a rallying figure for students and critics of Maduro’s leftist government.

According to Reuters, the weekend saw another casualty, as well: Security forces shot a female protester in the face with rubber bullets. She died in the hospital on Saturday.

Between President Ma-duro’s failing ability to manage Venezuela’s government and economy, the opposition protesters’ chaotic and sometimes dangerous tactics, it’s unclear how the political unrest in Venezuela will end. Hopefully, Monday’s talks will open up the possibility of forward movement.