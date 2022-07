By Geneva Gámez-Vallejo



Tijuana has been a constant melting pot for artists for quite some time now. The persistent statement that there is more to Tijuana than just bad news has taken the city far in recent years.

The city’s art scene has been growing steadily. Thanks to many Tijuana artists who’ve accepted residencies worldwide, the city is now flourished with intrigue towards the local art scene. Nowadays many tourists look forward to visiting art studios and learning more about this world.

This weekend, you can learn more about what is happening in the art scene first hand during a “field trip” tour that will open the doors to Tijuana’s vibrant world. Two of Baja’s leading collectors, Alonso Elías and Patty Fontes, will lead the tour of the exhibition LA COLECCIÓN ELÍAS+FONTES. HISTORIA / RELATO at El Cubo, Centro Cultural Tijuana (CECUT).

Afterwards, you’ll be taken to enjoy lunch at Verde y Crema, Tijuana’s newest casual dining venue located in the heart of downtown.

The art exploration will continue with a visit to La Caja Gallery to see the most recent exhibition by Jaime Ruiz Ortiz, an artist in MCASD’s collection. The day will conclude with a visit to the studio of photographer Ingrid Hernández.

Tickets include lunch, admission to all exhibitions, and round trip border transportation.

Explore Tijuana’s Vibrant Art Scene in a Field Trip: Friday, Feb. 19 from 10 AM -2 PM Note: You’ll need your passport. Museum members pay $115/ non-members $135. Limited space, RSVP by e-mailing: education@mcasd.org and use “Field Trip” in the subject line.

Border Film Week: Tuesday, Feb. 23 -Thursday, Feb. 25 USD’s Trans-Border Institute will be offering an exciting line-up of documentary films on campus. This is a great opportunity to explore the relationship between the U.S. and Latin America from a variety of perspectives, as well as to meet leading filmmakers and artists.

Seating is limited so make sure to buy your tickets and make your reservation as soon as possible at eventbrite.com. Film schedule will run as follows:

Tuesday, February 23

Run Up, 2 – 4 p.m.

No Más Bebés,

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday,

February 24

Tiempo Suspendido,

2 – 4 p.m.

Cartel Land,

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 25

Hotel de Paso, 2 – 4 p.m.

Llévate Mis Amores,

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Trans-Border Institute 5998 Alcala Park, San Diego, CA 92110

EXPOS

The Gluten Free & Allergen Friendly Expo: Sat., Feb. 20 & Sun., Feb. 21 from 10 AM -4 PM Have you gone gluten free? Are thinking about it? Then this might interest you. The GFAF Expo is perfect for anyone living a gluten-free or allergen-friendly lifestyle. At the expo, you’ll have the opportunity to talk to experts who can educate you on the topic while while you sample products, receive coupons and discounts, attend informative classes, and be with thousands of people just like you! All vendors at the Expo are gluten free, and many will also showcase products free from the top eight allergens. Admission is $5-15. Del Mar Fairgrounds. gfafexpo.com

THEATRE & PERFORMANCE

Las Cafeteras: Friday, Feb. 19 from 7:30 -9:30 PM Las Cafeteras fuses the unique sound of East LA with Afro-Mexican rhythms, zapateado, and powerful lyrics. Born in the streets of Los Angeles, the group merges roots music and modern day stories with what The Los Angeles Times has called a “uniquely Angeleno mishmash of punk, hip-hop, beat music, cumbia, and rock.” Their songs blend poetry with the folk music style of traditional Son Jarocho and tell stories of a community fighting for justice and seeking love in the concrete jungle of LA .Tickets range from $20 to $35. Escondido Art Center 340 N. Escondido Blvd. Escondido. http://artcenter.org/event/las-cafeteras/

The Book of Mormon: Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 PM The Book of Mormon has been sarcastically called “an atheist’s love letter to religion”; and while the musical is chock-full of parody (and some explicit language), it is also touching at times and ends with a hopeful message that even the most conservative tastes will enjoy. San Diego Civic Theatre 1100 Third Ave. San Diego tickets range between $32.50 -$152.50.

FOR THE KIDS

Peppa Pig’s Big Splash!: Sat., Feb. 20 at 5 PM Are your kids Peppa Pig fans? Then they will not want to miss this fun live show with the Nick Jr. star performing original songs and sing-alongs for everyone to join in on the fun! Ticket prices vary. More info at Balboa Theatre 868 Fourth Ave. downtown San Diego.

Whale Watch Weekend and Inter-tidal Life Festival: Sat., Feb. 20 and Sun., Feb. 21 from 10 AM -4:30 PM This year will mark the 29th annual Whale Watch Weekend and Intertidal Life Festival at Cabrillo National Monument. Whale Watch Weekend is a chance for Cabrillo National Monument to invite the San Diego community to the park and encourage them to learn about the importance of protecting our oceans. The two-day festival will feature whale watching at the recently redesigned Whale Watch and Kelp Forest Overlook and exhibitors from a variety of organizations that support ocean conservation. The festival will include marine awareness, whale watching and lectures on federal and state agencies that protect our oceans. In addition, this year’s festival will feature tidepool exploration and a presentation on the Marine Protected Areas; Ranger programs on the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, the Kelp Forest Ecology and an interactive storytelling for children about the creation of the tides. Cabrillo Monument 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Dr. in Point Loma. Vehicles $10/ Motorcycles $7/ Bicycles and walk-in $5.

LOOKING AHEAD

Family ArtLAB: Art Texting: Sat., Feb. 27 from 2 PM -4 PM Take part in a Look/Explore tour and let MCASD’s Gallery Educators lead you and your family in lively conversation about the exhibition Ed Ruscha Then & Now: Paintings from the 1960s and 2000s. Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (La Jolla). Members free/ Non-members $15. www.mcasd.org

Rihanna: Friday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 PM Bad girl Riri will be performing at San Diego State’s Viejas Arena. Tickets start at $35. ticketmaster.com

31st Annual Spring Home/Garden Show: March 4 -6 The Spring Home/Garden Show returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds for a three-day extravaganza of inspiring real “Garden Masters” landscapes. 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. www.springhomegardenshow.com