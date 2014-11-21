CSUSM Conference Offers Hope to Undocumented Students

By Mark R. Day

Undocumented students shouldn’t despair and give into their fears. Help is available to them and applying for legal status is not as complicated as one might think. That was the message recently at a student and community gathering at Cal State University San Marcos.

The event was sponsored by Standing Together as One Dream (S.T.A.N.D), an organization that raises awareness on the immigration legislation affecting undocumented students.

With the Republican victories in the mid-term elections, many undocumented students are living under a cloud of uncertainty, wondering whether or not President Obama will be able act decisively in granting their family members administrative relief from deportation.

He did so two years ago when he approved a directed call DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

DACA offered young immigrants who entered the U.S. at an early age a two year window to legalize their status. It included a social security number, a work permit and the ability to apply for a driver’s license.

As of December, 2013, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has accepted 610,694 applications for DACA, and denied 12,360. The fact that only 50 per cent of those eligible have been awarded DACA, indicates that many students are fearful of applying and giving out personal information to government agencies.

There is no federal Dream act granting pathway to citizenship to undocumented students, but Governor Jerry Brown signed into law a California Dream Act that allows some undocumented students to apply for and receive state-based financial aid and institutional scholarships.

Other states have passed laws preventing undocumented students from attending any type of higher educational institutions, including community colleges. Those that do, charge these students three times the tuition paid by U.S. citizens and residents.

CSUSM offers scholarships through several organizations dedicated to enhancing opportunities for undocumented students. S.T.A.N.D. offers scholarships for incoming and transferring students including BECA, LAFS, the Alpha Pi Sigma Sorority and the Jerry Sepinwall DREAM scholarships.

According to CSUSM students and faculty members, North County San Diego has been described as “hyper-hate anti-immigrant climate.”

According to sociology Professor Marisol Clark Ibañez, local law enforcement, civil groups and legislative bodies “actively engage in anti-immigrant practices designed to intimidate, disenfranchise, and at times terrorize local communities.”

Clark-Ibañez says this includes police and sheriff checkpoints that allegedly monitor drunk driving, but target immigrants.

They occur at times and places unrelated to drinking establishments. Both the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) and the U.S. Border Patrol have a disproportionate role to play in North County cities, stated Clark-Ibañez.

In her keynote address at CSUSM, San Diego lawyer Esther Valdes urged students them not to be afraid. “Fear will hinder you from doing what you need to do,” she said. Don’t let it hold you back. You have a right to live without fear. We are about to make history in this country.”

Valdes said the applications for DACA are very simple. “It’s not rocket science,” she said. “It’s easy. There are many lawyers that can help you. You don’t have to pay $1,500.”

Valdez assured the students that they have a right to be here, the right to an education and the right to be with their families.

“These are the basics of human dignity,” she said. “And you need to have a lawyer to have your back. If something goes wrong, they can help you. You need to be confident that when you put your information out there, there will be no fear of reprisals.”

There are many organizations and lawyer out there that will help, Valdes said. “Many of us will give you this information freely. We want you to reach your goals. Little by little, the fear is lifting. Laws will change and they will benefit you. You will be effective if you say, ‘Here we are. We are not going away.’ You are going to work, and your work will make the economy grow.”

Thiana Ruiz, chairperson of S.T.A.N.D at Cal State San Marcos, said that students need to learn about how immigration legislation affects them. “Signing up for DACA is a big risk,” she said, “but at the end of the day, it’s worth it. I think the students and their parents were happy with what they learned here at the workshops.”

For more information, contact S.T.A.N.D at facebook.com/StandCsusm or email: stand-csusm@gmail.com

Mark Day can be reached at: mday700@yahoo.com