Cuts Fit for a King

Celebrate Father’s Day with great grilled fare

T-Bone Steaks with Dad’s Steak Rub

Roasted Root Vegetables

Fire up the grill and serve up robust, savory cuts, such as T-bone or Rib Crown selections for your Father's Day celebrations. The T-bone is a thick cut to give you more bone-in strip and butter-tender Filet Mignon for even the heartiest of appetites, while the Rib Crown is carved from the most prized part of the Ribeye and is known for exceptional marbling, flavor and tenderness.

Using the proper grilling technique

For exceptional steaks every time, incorporate these tips from Omaha Steaks Executive Chef Karl Marsh.

1. Clean and heat your grill on high.

2. Blot dry any moisture using a clean paper towel, and then lightly oil the steak before you put it on the grill. This helps the searing process and prevents sticking.

3. Season your food before grilling, preferably with Omaha Steaks seasonings.

4. Sear the outside of steaks when grilling. This really helps with the flavor and juiciness.

5. Use tongs or a spatula to turn your meat on the grill. Using a fork can damage and dry out the meat.

6. Cover your grill as much as possible during the grilling process. This helps to lock in the grilled flavor and will help prevent flare-ups.

7. Keep a spray bottle with water handy to douse any unexpected flare-ups.

8. Use the 60/40 grilling method. Grill for 60 percent of the time on the first side, then grill 40 percent of the time after you turn over the food. This will give you an evenly cooked product.

9. Place your cooked product on a clean plate. Never place cooked product on the plate you used to transport the raw product to the grill without thoroughly washing it first.

10. Allow your steaks to “rest” for 5 minutes between cooking and eating. This will help retain moisture when you cut into them.

Make it a memorable day

Make it a memorable day

This Father's Day, give your dad a gift that ignites his love of grilling. The T-bone and Rib Crown cuts offer up big, meaty portions every guy would be happy to receive.

Know when your steak is done

Interior Color Touch Internal Temperature Surface Appearance Rare Completely red all the way through Feels very soft 120°F to 130°F Beads of bright red juices barely begin to form on edges of steak Medium Rare Red center with pink edges Feels soft and spongy 130°F to 140°F Red juices form on surface Medium Pink in center with brown edges Offers resistance to touch 140°F to 150°F Abundant pink juices on surface Medium Well Mostly brown, slightly pink in center Feels slightly firm 150°F to 160°F Brown and pink juices on surface Well Brown all the way through Feels very firm 160°F to 170°F Juice, if present, will be brown

T-Bone Steaks with Dad’s Steak Rub

Ingredients

4 Omaha Steaks T-Bone Steaks

2 tablespoons cooking oil

Dad’s Steak Rub (see recipe below)

Dad’s Steak Rub

Yield: 1/2 cup

4 tablespoons coarse sea salt or kosher salt

1 tablespoon coarse ground black pepper

1 tablespoon coarse dehydrated onion flakes

1/2 tablespoon coarse dehydrated garlic

1/2 tablespoon crushed red pepper

1 teaspoon whole dill seed

1 teaspoon dried whole thyme

1 teaspoon whole cumin (toasted and crushed coarse)

1 teaspoon whole coriander (toasted and crushed coarse)

Preparation

Combine all and mix well. Store in air tight container or zip lock bag for up to 6 months.

Note:

To prepare cumin and coriander, toast by placing in dry pan over medium heat, shaking pan about 2–3 minutes until seasonings start to brown. Crush using bottom of pan on cutting board or with mortar and pestle.

Preparation

Thaw steaks overnight in refrigerator or quick thaw by placing sealed steaks in sink with water for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Prepare rub recipe. Heat grill on medium. Blot dry steaks with clean paper towel, then brush each side with cooking oil. Generously season both sides of steaks with rub. Grill steaks to desired doneness. For medium rare steak, grill for about 8 minutes on first side and 6–7 minutes on second side.

Serves

4

Preparation Time:

15 minutes

Cook Time:

15 minutes

Total Time:

30 minutes

Roasted Root Vegetables

Ingredients

2 pounds mixed root vegetables (carrots, red beets, yellow beets, turnips, celery root, baby purple potatoes, baby gold potatoes)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Preparation

Heat oven to 400°F. Wash and peel root vegetables. Cut into even size wedges about 1/2 to 3/4 inch thick. Toss with olive oil, salt and pepper. Place on foil lined sheet pan. Roast for 30–40 minutes or until all vegetables are done, stirring once half way through cooking time.

Serves

4

Preparation Time:

20 minutes

Cook Time:

40 minutes

Total Time:

60 minutes

SOURCE:

Omaha Steaks