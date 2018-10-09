Day of the Dead Celebration to Feature La Sonora Dinamita

By Ana Gomez Salcido

The internationally acclaimed Colombian musical group La Sonora Dinamita will perform at the 10th annual Day of the Dead celebration on Saturday, October 20 at La Vista Memorial Park, located at 3191 Orange Street in National City.

“On Day of the Dead, our community comes together to show respect, honor, and humility for our beloved ones, past and present,” said Luisa McCarthy, CEO of La Vista Historical Foundation. “This year, we are honored to present three very special performances by exceptional, world class musicians to honor our families.”

Founded in 1960, La Sonora Dinamita is credited with helping to popularize the musical genre of cumbia throughout the world. Some of their greatest hits include songs like “Escandalo”, “Mi cucu”, “Que nadie sepa mi sufrir”, among many more.

This year’s celebration also welcomes Olga de La Vega, who is showcasing Weavers of Dreams, a collection of Mexican regional traditional dresses and cultural ensembles.

The celebration will once again award prizes to the best traditional catrina and altars. A catrina is an elegantly dressed woman skeleton that is emblematic of Mexico’s Day of the Dead tradition.

The celebration will award $500 to the most traditional catrina and $1000, $500, and $250 prizes for the most elaborate altars built by visiting families to honor their deceased loved ones.

International visual artist Antonio Escalante will unveil this year’s community altar, named the Tree of Life, where guests are welcomed to decorate it with a picture of their dearly departed.

A dozen artists and artisans traveling from various countries will showcase their work, which will be on sale to the public.

One of the artists include David Linares, nephew of the Linares family in the book Great Masters of Mexican Folk Art, who will be visiting from Mexico City to showcase his art of alebrijes.

Admission is free for children under age five and seniors, and admission for adults all day is $5.

There will be a free shuttle service to La Vista Memorial Park from Westfield Plaza Bonita (near Broken Yolk) from 2 through 11:00 p.m on the day of the event.

For more information about the event, people can visit the La Vista Memorial Website, www.lavistamemorialpark.com o send an email to La Vista Historical Foundation at info@lavistahistoricalfoundation.org.

This Day of the Dead celebration will be held from 2 to 10 p.m. and is the second largest in California, attracting over 10,000 visitors.