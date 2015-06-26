Dazzle Guests with a July 4th Feast

(Family Features) Celebrate warm weather, abundant outdoor activities and all the fun of July Fourth with a flavorful and festive gathering. Independence Day only comes once a year, so make it count and invite your favorite guests over for a memorable event. You’ll go out with a bang when you serve up these palate-pleasing dishes at your patriotic party.

Patriotic and Perfectly Sweet

This July Fourth, serve watermelon. This yummy fruit boasts sweetness and nutrition at a great value. Loaded with vitamins A, B6 and C, as well as antioxidants and heart-healthy amino acids, it’s a welcome addition to your summer spread. For more recipes, visit www.watermelon.org.



Red, White and Blue Watermelon Cake

Servings: 6–8

1 seedless watermelon

1 cup low or no fat natural vanilla flavored yogurt

1 cup sliced almonds

1 cup blueberries

1 cup sliced strawberries

Place watermelon on side on cutting board. Cut 3–5 inches off each end to create large center slice between 3–5 inches in depth. Trim off outer rind. Cut watermelon slice into 6–8 pie-shaped wedges. Blot edges with paper towels to absorb excess moisture. Dip the back (curved) side of each slice in yogurt and then almonds, re-assembling pieces on serving platter as each piece is completed. When finished, it will look like piecrust of almonds around watermelon slices. Frost top of reassembled watermelon with remaining yogurt and decorate top with berries. Serve cold.

Fresh Off the Grill

“For a red-white-and-blue burger that tastes as good as it looks, I use ground bison on a brioche bun, topped with Castello Burger Blue Cheese,” says celebrity chef Michael Symon. For more recipes, visit castellocheeseusa.com.

Bison Burger with Blue Cheese

Recipe courtesy of Michael Symon

Servings: 4

Kosher Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound ground bison, loosely packed into burger patties

4 slices Castello Burger Blue cheese

4 brioche-style soft hamburger buns, toasted

1 small red onion, very thinly sliced into rings

1 cup arugula

Heat your grill to medium-high heat. Season burgers with salt and freshly ground black pepper on both sides. Drizzle with olive oil, then place on grill. Cook 3 minutes, then flip. Add slices of blue cheese (1 slice per burger), and let cook another 1–2 minutes.

Remove burgers from grill and place patties on toasted buns. Top each burger with slice of red onion and 1/4 of arugula. Serve.

Star-Spangled Dessert

Add color and crunch to your cones with a dip in red, white or blue melted Candy Melts candy and a variety of patriotic sprinkles. The Cone Cakes baking rack holds the cones for drying and serving. For more recipes, visit www.wilton.com.

Dipped Ice Cream Cones

Yield: 12 ice cream cones

1 bag (12 ounces) Bright White Candy Melts Candy

Sugar ice cream cones

Jimmies 6-Mix Sprinkle Assortment

Rainbow Jimmies

Melt candy in microwave safe bowl. Dip cones about 1 inch deep around opening of cone. Cut small hole in tip of bag and drizzle melted candy 1 inch deep around opening of cone. Tap cone lightly to smooth, and sprinkle with jimmies. Position cone in cone rack. Let chill, about 10–15 minutes. Add ice cream scoops at party and serve in cone rack.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images (people eating)