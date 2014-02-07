Deadline to send back that mail ballot is today, Friday!

Do you have your mail ballot? Vote it and send it! The Special Consolidated Election for mayor of the City of San Diego and City of Solana Beach Proposition B is less than a week away and mail ballots must be received by the Registrar of Voters by 8 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted.

That means ballots must be mailed out by Friday at the very latest. A postmark by Election Day alone is not acceptable – the ballots must be in hand before the polls close.

If you typically vote by mail but won’t have time to post it, there are options. Save your mail ballot for Election Day itself and take it to any one of 573 polling places in the City of San Diego for the mayoral contest. Solana Beach will offer eight polling places for the Proposition B contest. If you’d rather go to your neighborhood polling place, check the back of your Sample Ballot and Voter Information Pamphlet for its location or use the polling place locator online.

You can also vote in person at the Registrar of Voters new office. It moved to 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego, 92123.

Voters can cast ballots between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Election Day when the voting hours will change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to reflect the hours at the polls.

“We’re busy sorting and scanning mail ballots now so they’ll be ready to count right when the polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.” said Registrar of Voters Michael Vu. “The mail ballots received on Election Day take longer to process and provisional ballots take even more time.”

For voters who need language assistance, election materials are also available in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese, and Chinese.