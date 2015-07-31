Dealing with the Devil

Why the deal with Iran must be nullified

Commentary:

By Edie J. Adler

I must admit this is a very difficult article for me to write. In my wildest nightmares I never could have imagined that my beloved United States of America, a beacon of light in a darkened world, would be so close to joining the forces of evil and stand ready to sell our soul to the devil.

No, our country is not perfect; our history is stained by the horrors of slavery and racism. But, while we still have work to do, we have come a long way. It is here where people are truly free to live their lives as they please, practice their religion, openly express their opinions, without fear of persecution.

People from all over the world want to come to the USA to try and make a better life for themselves and their loved ones.

As a country we have stood in the side of right versus wrong, good versus evil.

But not now. We are currently leading the way to a nuclear Iran. Our President and Secretary of State are sponsoring a deal with Iran that will inevitably have dire consequences for the entire world. They are making a deal with the devil, as the chants of “death to America” sound loud and clear throughout the streets of Iran.

On a daily basis the leaders of Iran make it very clear they will seek the destruction of Israel and the annihilation of all infidels around the world.

This evil is not Israel’s or the Jews’ problem; this is everyone’s problem. First they come for us Jews, and then they’ll come for you!

According to a July 2014 article in the Daily Mail, there are approximately 250,000 Christians in Iran. All of them face jail, torture, and even death under Sharia law.

Homosexuals are routinely executed as “immoral villains.”

Women are not allowed to drive, wear normal clothing or even leave their houses unless accompanied by a male relative. If they are raped, them, and not their rapist are stoned to death. Young girls are forced into marriage with much older men.

Others are kidnapped and sold as sex slaves.

The atrocities happening every day in Iran make the dark ages look enlightened.

And yet we are willing to make a deal with them.

People will tell you that it is either this deal or war. Nothing could be farther from the truth. In fact this deal makes war all that more probable, as it gives Iran 150 billion dollars, money which will undoubtedly be used to increase their support of terrorism.

Some naïve folks believe the deal will strengthen Iran’s moderates. While there is no evidence to support the deal will influence that country’s foreign policy, I ask, what moderates?

Continuing the sanctions and strangling Iran’s economy is a much better strategy than signing a deal that enables them to develop nuclear weapons.

In 1938 the world stood by as an evil regime rose to power. Are we willing to let history repeat itself? Have we not learned from the painful lessons of the past?

Are we going to dismiss this lurking monster as Israel’s problem?

To quote my friend Dennis Prager, “This is not a right-left problem; this is a right-wrong problem.”

Please take a stand. No deal is better than a very bad one. I urge you to contact your representatives and tell them to oppose this deplorable deal. You can call them at (202) 225-3121.

My grandmother used to say “Dios no le da alas a los alacranes” (God doesn’t give wings to scorpions) – how I’d wish our President and Secretary of State had some of Mamá Angelita’s wisdom.

Edie J. is an actress, author, public speaker.