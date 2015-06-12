Desde Afuera, Hacia Adentro: The Bulls in Tijuana and the World

By Mark Schwarz

Tijuana Summer? – Casa Toreros, which, for the third consecutive year will manage the season in the Plaza Monumental de Playas has just announced the first four dates of the summer in the fifty-five year old plaza. Corridas will be offered July 5, July 19, August 16 and August 30. There is a possibility for more events as the Spanish season winds down in September and the leading Spanish stars once again migrate across the Atlantic for the American winter season.

No names or combinations were announced, but Sergio Villarreal, spokesperson for the management group jointly commanded by Pablo Moreno and Juan Pablo Corona, said that a press conference would take place in the coming weeks to reveal the cartels. Joselito Adame and Diego Silveti had been mentioned earlier in the season, but Adame’s actions in the San Isidro fair in Madrid have garnered him yet another promising summer of action on the peninsula, while Silveti, who defied most odds and probably his common sense by appearing in Las Ventas before being adequately recovered from a rather serious cornada in the San Marcos fair in Aguascalientes, has been diagnosed with a ruptured Achilles tendon and will be out of action for at least a month to allow for the healing to begin. A time-table for his return is speculative at best, but the injury was aggravated by the effort to appear in the world’s most important feria which complicated an already serious injury.

Polo No Tan Justo? — Justo Polo, one of the alternating ring judges responsible for presiding over the corridas in the San Isidro fair in Madrid, once again seemed to deny Joselito Adame a justified second ear during the Mexican star’s action of May 17, with the bull “Adobero” of the El Montecillo ranch.

Although the Spanish critical response was not unanimous, the general sense was that Adame had taken all the bull had to offer and, considering the final, almost instantly effective sword-thrust in the “aguantando” style (waiting as long as possible for the bull to charge toward the matador, who moves slightly forward to accomplish the act, instead of the usual “volapie” full attack method) and the very enthusiastic response from the crowd, a second ear—and the consequent right to leave the ring on the shoulders of the crowd, the most significant achievement possible in modern toreo—was merited. It was this same Polo who, in 2014, denied Adame the incontestable second ear from the bull “Estudiante” of the Torrealta ranch—in spite of unanimous crowd petition. Ring judges, like home plate umpires—answer to no one in particular and often manifest bizarrely inconsistent criteria in regard to awards.

Adame himself has not commented on the coincidence of Polo’s decisions, but the incident begs the question.

Triumphs in Madrid of any type—let alone ears—are nearly impossible to come by; those rare occasions where toro, torero and crowd coincide in their enthusiasms are opportunities to show the meaning of toreo to a world already turned against them; they shouldn’t be squandered to personal taste or parochial envy.

San Sebastian, Part III… – The Plaza de Toros de Illumbe, in the northern Spanish city of San Sebastian, will re-open for taurine events following a nearly three year closure unilaterally dictated by the just deposed political party Bildu and their vociferously anti-taurine agenda. Through a series of dictatorial mandates and a mostly disingenuous manipulation of permitting regulations and legal subterfuge, Bildu was able to deprive the city of it’s famous “Semana Grande” celebration of corridas which typically take place in July of every year.

The Chopera family, whose history and that of taurine San Sebastian are intimately connected, has been working under the assumption that los toros would eventually be allowed to return, and has already announced a “mini-feria” in July, featuring two, or perhaps three, corridas with what will surely be a who’s who of figuras and the most promising younger matadors. It has already been rumored that the family has made gestures to Jose Tomas, who inaugurated the plaza in its actual 1998 grand opening, which ended a twenty-five year search for a permanent plaza in the city. Tomas is known to have a special regard for certain plazas and an eye for the significant event; the “re-opening” of Illumbe would qualify on both accounts and serve as an ideal launching point for the Spanish “temporada” (?) of the great matador from Madrid. Cartels combinations are being finalized and should be released within the week.