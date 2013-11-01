Dia de los Muertos events

Day of the Dead

It’s a dead man’s party, who could ask for more!? Join OMA at the next exciting Art After Dark for a lively celebration in honor of Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, on Friday, November 1. OMA pays homage to the art and culture of this dynamic celebration during an evening that will come alive with music, costumes, interactive art, performances and more! Admission is $10 for OMA members or $20 for nonmembers. This price includes art and entertainment, complimentary appetizers and 1 drink ticket, with additional drink tickets available for purchase. Get your tickets at the door the night of the event. OMA invites guests 21+ to attend Art After Dark.

OMA welcomes celebrity guests Alana Rose and Laney Chantal from SyFy’s highly acclaimed reality TV show Face-Off who will transform a model before your eyes with a live thematic special effects make-up demo. Get into the spirit and have your own face painted in custom Day of the Dead make-up by artists Veronica Flores and Monica Norieda before shaking your bones on the dance floor to the sounds of the Cantina Renegades. Enjoy heated dance and fire performances by Amelia of Blue Fire Dance, the living stilt puppetry of Dragon Knights and a special Day of the Dead-themed fashion show styled by Enigma Fashions and Dr. Watson’s Steampunk Odditorium, cinematically introduced by an artistic video short by Charles Thi and hosted by MC Sacity Duffy.

OMA, 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, CA 92054

Historic Barrio District CDC Presents the 19th Annual Día de los Muertos Weekend Celebration in the heart of Sherman Heights

Who: The Sherman Heights Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration is not only San Diego County’s original Day of the Dead Celebration, but it is also known as one of the few celebrations held throughout California. The Día de los Muertos Celebration annually draws thousands of people to one of San Diego’s most historic barrios to enjoy a month-long schedule of events including educational workshops, tours of community altars, a community breakfast and festival and a candlelight community procession. This community celebration enters its 19th year as one of the county’s most successful, authentic and long-standing traditions.



What: The Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) weekend celebration will take place at the Sherman Heights Community Center from Friday, November 1st to Sunday, November 3rd. This weekend celebration starts with the traditional Muertos Candlelight Procession on Friday, November 1st from 6pm to 9pm. With more than 500 members of the community walking from Sherman Heights to Chicano Park in Barrio Logan, this year’s community procession will pay tribute to activists who have passed away. The general public is invited to bring a picture of their loved one and candle for the procession. On Saturday, November 2nd from 9am to 2pm, the Sherman Heights Community Center will host “Desayuno con los Muertos”, a community breakfast where guests will enjoy traditional foods such as menudo, tamales, and champurrado as well as enjoy a performance form the Mariachi Sherman and participate in day of the dead themed workshops. The celebration concludes on Sunday, November 3rd, with the Muertos Community Festival. The Festival will be filled with live entertainment, vendor booths, workshops, altars, food and more. The Sherman Heights Community Altar Exhibit features indoor and outdoor community altars (Ofrendas) to honor the dead and the cycle of life and death and will be open to the public until November 8th. Over 25 community altars created by local artists, residents, youth and volunteers are part of this year’s exhibit. Group and school tours of the exhibit are available upon request.



Where: Sherman Heights Community Center, 2258 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA 92102