Diego Luna: a Rogue Mexican in Star Wars

Just a few hours before the premiere of the highly anticipated Star Wars: Rogue One movie, the Latino community has expressed a special excitement about attending the premiere of the film, which features Mexican actor Diego Luna.

Fans around the world have high expectations of Rogue One, set in the events between Star Wars Episodes III and IV, with a top notch cast, with actors like Felicity Jones, Mads Mikkelsen, Forest Whitaker, Alan Tudyk, Donnie Yen, and renowned Mexican actor Diego Luna, who after a long career at the national level in Mexico and some Hollywood movies, has recently been excited and proud to participate in such an important film. He’s been a fan of the saga from a very young age.

The return of Darth Vader, new stormtrooper designs, especially the first appearance of Death Trooper, which is based on a reenactment of the shadow troopers, are just some elements of discussion between the greater fanatics of the saga, which in 1977 changed not only the history of cinema, but also the lives of many generations faithful to Star Wars.

Diego Luna has given several interviews where he hasn’t been shy about expressing his excessive emotion in regards to being part of the film.

“A Mexican in Star Wars, what else does it take to be happy,” the actor exclaimed after being questioned about Rogue One, which despite not being written or directed by George Lucas, has his full approval.

Hardcore fans have been the only previous viewers of the latest Star Wars films. In 2015, Daniel Fleetwood first enjoyed “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and this year, a couple of days before his death, Neil Hanvey fulfilled his last wish: to see Rogue One in the comfort of his home in August of the current year.

On Saturday, December 10, in Hollywood, a spaceship arrival to a red carpet gave way to the world premiere of the film, which is estimated to equal earnings set by “The Force Awakens”, film that earned over $2 billion of dollars at the box office.

At the world premiere, Diego Luna and Felicity Jones witnessed and enjoyed the public’s’ reaction to the end of the film, with applause and approval.

Diego Luna has become a worthy recipient of the public’s admiration, not only for his participation in Rogue One, but for his wide trajectory that consolidates him as a fully rounded performer. Having grown up in a family of artists, the son of award-winning Mexican stage designer Alejandro Luna and costume designer Fiona Alexander, Diego has embarked on his own path as an actor, theater producer, and filmmaker.

Gareth Edwards, director of Rogue One, has prepared a movie full of details that viewers will appreciate. The absence of Jedis in the movie, promises fans full minutes of unexpected danger and special which will surely take their breath away.

Rogue One, one of the most anticipated films of 2016, promises to be a very intense movie, full of emotions and details that will stir up new feelings in the hearts of all loyal Star Wars fans.