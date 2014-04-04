Digital Gym Cinema: Bringing unique and engaging films to San Diego

By Pablo J. Sáinz

Commercial movie theaters in San Diego rarely have room for independent films. Instead, traditional movie theaters throughout the county mainly screen Hollywood stuff, such as mega million blockbusters.

However, a year ago, the Media Arts Center San Diego, the organization behind the San Diego Latino Film Festival, realized that San Diego audiences deserved more than the typical Made in Hollywood crowd-pleasers.

That is when the Digital Gym Cinema opened its doors to become what is considered “San Diego’s only independent, mission-driven movie theater.”

“We envisioned a place for the community to learn about film and media and be able to see the kinds of films that normally don’t come to San Diego; independent and documentary films that just go to Los Angeles and New York,” said Lisa Franek, director of programming and exhibition for the Media Arts Center San Diego. “In the last year, we’ve seen lots of new faces and been able to host all kinds of gatherings and movie screenings, and that has been really wonderful.”

On April 12, the Media Arts Center San Diego and community supporters will celebrate the Digital Gym Cinema’s first year anniversary starting at 2 p.m. with film screenings, raffles, music, and other activities. A reception will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a screening of Tercera llamada, a popular Mexican film starring Fernando Luján and Irene Azuela.

Franek said that the Digital Gym, located at 2921 El Cajon Blvd. in North Park, has given the Media Arts Center and other film junkies the opportunity to indulge in film, from special showcases featuring a specific theme to giving a platform for young filmmakers to screen their work.

There are so many things that we’ve been able to do, from a Wes Anderson retrospective, to a late night series of genre films called the Film Geeks, to special screenings of locally-made films,” she said. “When people come to us with ideas, we do whatever we can to make it work, and that’s been really gratifying. We’re still just scratching the surface of what’s possible.”

KPBS reporter and film enthusiast Beth Accomando said the Digital Gym Cinema has “provided a space for truly independent cinema to be screened.”

Accomando, who is co-organizer of The Film Geeks, a late-night series of film screenings, added that this place has truly become a safe-haven for people who love non-Hollywood film.

“We need a place where films out of the mainstream can find a home and be showcased and handled with some personal care,” she said. “Film is meant to be a community experience and the Digital Gym provides a venue where film lovers can gather and meet other like-minded people to enjoy and discuss film.”

As part of the first anniversary celebration, The Film Geeks will feature Chastity Bites, a raucous and campy horror-comedy at 10 p.m.

In its first year, the Digital Gym has also helped other organizations screen films that are important to their audiences, including events sponsored by non-profits, schools, and news media.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to help groups in the community to have a forum for their events, and really help the art and culture of North Park and San Diego continue to grow,” Franek said.

She added that in the near future, the Digital Gym would continue “to bring unique and engaging cinema to San Diego, and to help educate youth about the power of art and media.”

However, Accomando said that for the Digital Gym Cinema to exist, it needs film-lovers who are willing to share their resources to keep on screening unique movies.

“If people don’t support this venue then it is likely to go away and no one else looks to be ready to step up to the plate to showcase foreign and independent cinema that is outside the mainstream.”

Tickets for the Digital Gym Cinema one-year celebration are $8 to $35. For more information and a complete program, please visit www.digitalgym.org.