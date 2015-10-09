Dine Out Against Domestic Violence on October

Hosted by Karina’s Group with South Bay Community Services

On Wednesday, October 21, 2015 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Karina’s Group will donate 15% of proceeds from their San Diego County restaurants to support services and programs for victims of domestic violence (DV). Dine Out Against DV is the first of its kind in San Diego and will offer an opportunity for community to join together to honor survivors of domestic violence, raise our voices against abuse and work toward prevention just by enjoying a great meal with family or friends.

According to a review by California Department of Justice, San Diego County has one of the highest rates of domestic violence calls in the state to law enforcement. A SANDAG study also found that one in five homicides in San Diego County were the result of domestic violence [San Diego Violent Crimes and Suspects Report, 2013].

Last year in South County, South Bay Community Services (SBCS), a lead agency in domestic violence services and programs for National City, Chula Vista, Bonita, Imperial Beach and Southern San Diego Region, responded to 859 domestic violence calls with local law enforcement – a 24% increase from last year – and served more than 1,200 victims including 146 males and 233 children.

“Domestic violence does not discriminate against gender, age or income. It affects everyone. It affects our community. But, we have the power to change this,” Karina Group Partner David Contreras Curiel said. “We are honored to support this worthy event that supports crucial services where victims of domestic violence can turn to for help and bring an end to this cycle of violence.”

Restaurants participating in this event include Savoie in Chula Vista; and Karina’s Seafood locations in Chula Vista, National City, Bonita, El Cajon and Downtown San Diego. For address and directions to restaurants please visit, KarinasSeafood.com andwww.SavoieEatery.com.