Donald Trump’s Sister Calls Him “Evil” and “Cruel”

By Sandra G. Leon

The President’s older sister was recorded in private conversations where she said her younger brother and Commander-in-Chief is “out for Donald, period”, “is cruel”, and “You can’t trust him”.

Those words came from Maryanne Trump Barry, 83, who until last year served as a federal appellate judge in New Jersey. She was recorded during private conversations with her niece, Mary Trump, who recorded more than 15 hours of their talks.

At one point in the recordings, Barry criticizes “what they’re doing with kids at the border” and can’t believe that religious conservatives don’t object to the treatment of undocumented minors being held in cages at detention centers.

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base. He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this,” Maryanne Trump Barry is heard saying in the recordings. “It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel,” Barry said of the President.

Mary Trump released a book last month titled Too Much and Never Enough, writing about her life as the daughter of Fred Trump, Jr., Donald Trump’s older brother that died in 1981 at the age of 42.

Mary Trump recently shared the recordings with reporters to prove that some one very close to Donald Trump was the source for many of the claims in the book.

In her book, Mary exposed intimate details of the Trump family’s financial history, and made allegations that Donald Trump had someone else take his college entry exams to get into the University of Pennsylvania. At the time of the release of the book, Mary did not disclose now she knew about the alleged exam cheating.

In one of the recordings, Judge Barry said that college-aged Donald Trump was “a brat” and that she “drove him around New York City to try to get him into college” and that “he got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams, SATs or whatever.”

Judge Barry also criticized the President’s loose relationship with the truth.

“The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit,” Judge Barry is heard saying.

Maryanne Trump Barry is the oldest of the five children of Fred Trump. She became an Assistant United States Attorney in 1974, and was appointed to the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey by Republican President Ronald Reagan in 1983. In 1999, she was appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit by Democrat President Bill Clinton.

Judge Barry received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Mount Holyoke College in New York in 1958, a Masters in Public Law and Government from Columbia University in 1962, and her law degree from Hofstra University School of Law in 1974.

Mary Trump is the oldest child of Fred Trump, Jr. Mary and her brother, Fred Trump III, were part of a financial settlement after the death of Fred Trump, Sr. but she maintains that she and her brother were cheated out of millions of dollars when her grandfather’s estate was passed on to Donald Trump and his siblings without passing her father’s share on to her and her brother.

Mary Trump studied English literature at Tufts University and earned a master’s degree in English literature at Columbia University, where she studied the works of William Faulkner and his dysfunctional fictional Compson family. She later earned a PhD in clinical psychology from the Derner Institute of Advanced Psychological Studies at Adelphi University, and has been a licensed clinical psychologist.

