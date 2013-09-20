Donna Frye Endorses David Alvarez for Mayor of San Diego

Democrat David Alvarez, District 8 San Diego City Councilmember and mayoral candidate gained an important endorsement from former councilmember Donna Frye.

Frye said her endorsement of Alvarez is a testament to his ability to bring our communities together.

“David is dedicated to ensuring that all members of our San Diego communities have a voice in decisions that impact their quality of life, “ said Frye. “He understands that he is a public servant and knows that the needs of the public come first.”

Alvarez, a front runner in the race for San Diego Mayor, understands the role of government to help improve our City by focusing on basic public needs such as our water supply and environment, updating community plans, creating regional parks, providing opportunities for small businesses and forming partnerships with our schools to benefit our children.

Alvarez stated he was thrilled and humbled to have Frye’s endorsement.

“To say I’m grateful to have the endorsement of such a well-respected leader is an understatement,” Alvarez said. “Donna Frye epitomizes what leadership should look like at City Hall and I’m proud to have her support.”

Frye served on the San Diego City Council for 9-1/2 years and is considered one of San Diego’s most respected advocates for open government.

Frye also took a moment to address the need for humility and courtesy in the Mayor’s office.

“With David, what you see is what you get,” Frye added. “He’s grounded and comes from a family who instilled in him core beliefs and values that are based upon respect for all members of our San Diego communities.”