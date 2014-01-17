Early voting began Monday at the Registrar of Voters NEW location for the Consolidated Special Election Feb. 11.

The election consolidates the runoff for mayor of the City of San Diego and a special election for the City of Solana Beach. Voters in Solana Beach will decide on Proposition B which would allow special use permits to be issued for the Fletcher Cove Community Center.

The Registrar of Voters moved to its new location at the County Operations Center in Kearny Mesa last month. The new address is 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego, 92123.

Voters can cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and until the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Approximately 341,000 mail ballots were sent out through the post office Monday and voters could find them in their mailboxes starting tomorrow. Voters who requested them are urged to act on them right away.

“If you know how you want to vote, grab that mail ballot when you get it, vote it and send it back in right away,” said Registrar Michael Vu. “The sooner we get the ballot back, the sooner we can start processing it so it will be counted right when the polls close at 8 p.m. Feb. 11.”

Mail ballots are convenient for voters who’d rather not make a special trip to the Registrar of Voter’s office to cast their ballots or wait for the polls to open on Election Day. Registered voters can request a mail ballot until Feb. 4.

Mail ballots can also be returned to any polling place on Election Day but they take longer to process than those already in the pipeline. If mail voters decide to go to the polls to vote, they should bring their mail ballot with them. If they don’t, they can still vote but must do so provisionally.

In those instances, the Registrar’s office must undergo a time-consuming check to see whether the voter is registered, if they are eligible to vote for that contest and check their signature. Processing of those ballots can take weeks so the Registrar is urging voters to send in their mail ballots or drop them off at their home precinct on Election Day.

Meantime, the Registrar is still looking for poll workers especially bilingual poll workers. For more information, call (858) 565-5800Call: (858) 565-5800 or visit sdvote.com.