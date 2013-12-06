Ecuador looking to open new trade opportunites on the West Coast

By Berenice Rocío Taboada

Historically, the United States and Ecuador have maintained close ties based on mutual interests. This past week, the Trade Office of Ecuador in Los Angeles launched their inaugural Ecuador-USA Business Matchmaking event, seeking to attract international investors and trade contracts between the South American exporters and American importers.

The meeting was held in the Hyatt Regency Century City and counted with the presence of the Consul General of Ecuador in Los Angeles, Eddie Bedón, the Trade Commissioner, Dick Vega and the movie star Billy Zane.

More than 30 companies from Ecuador representing the Fishery, Edible Fruit and Nuts, Snacks and Apparel industries and over 80 America-based companies participated in the one-day event convened by the Trade Office of Ecuador in Los Angeles.

The main purpose was to promote Ecuadorian exports, attracting —at the same time— foreign investment and tourism.

Since the office is settled in the West Coast, the US expects to import more crude fuel, seafood, fruits and live trees and plants and export oil, electrical machinery, plastic and vehicles through Los Angeles port. At the same time Ecuador is importing manufactured goods and exporting raw materials mostly, these kinds of meetings seek to facilitate trade contracts between Ecuadorean exporters and American importers.

American investors targeted Ecuador when, in 2011 and 2012, this country became the largest Latin American import partner for the Port of Los Angeles and it´s one of the countries with the fastest growing among other Central and South American countries.

“We are delighted that it created a successful showcase for the benefits of a strong working relationship between Ecuador and the United States, moreover, we are incredibly pleased participants had such a successful day consolidating business that will benefit trade in both countries”, expressed the Trade Commissioner for Ecuador in Los Angeles, Dick Vega.

For an opportunity to talk trade with commission contact the Trade Commission for Ecuador in Los Angeles, at 1-323-557-1036, or email: losangeles@proecuador.gob.ec. The also have a Facebook page that can be found by Googling the Ecuardor Trade Commission in Los Angeles.