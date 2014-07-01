Ed Brand’s time at Sweetwater is over

The Sweetwater Union High School District came out of closed session on June 30 with two stunning reports.

First: Superintendent Ed Brand has been place on administrative leave as of the end of the day July 3; he will be paid to the end of his contract, which expires October 1.

There were about 40 people in the audience; many applauded. Fran Brinkman, a longtime public advocate, told the board that she was so was pleased by the announcement that she will not be returning to speak at board meetings.

For the complete story visit the Reader at: http://www.sandiegoreader.com/news/2014/jul/01/stringers-ed-brands-time-sweetwater-over/