Eduardo Barreto: Success is in the Details

By Ana Gomez Salcido

After serving five years in the U.S. Navy, and after working for different companies in various industries, Eduardo Barreto accomplished his goal of being in business when he became office manager and partner at Pacific Coast Auto Detail Center, Inc.

His business partner, R.J. Baylor, founded the company in 2004. Barreto joined the company a year later, and in 2010, became a partner.

Barreto’s mother was from Chihuahua, Mexico, and his father from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Barreto was born and raised in El Paso, Texas, where he lived until he graduated from high school.

“I was raised by my dad who was in the Army,” Barreto said in an interview with La Prensa San Diego. “He was Korean-American, so I grew up eating Mexican, Asian, and American food.”

When he was younger, Barreto wanted to be in the business world and he thought about having his own men’s wear line.

“In my senior Business Administration class in high school, I had to develop a business plan,” Barreto said. “I was going to use my last name, Barreto, as the name of a gentlemen’s clothing line made up of suits and tailored clothing. That was my ultimate goal.”

Before he could pursue his business goal, Barreto accompanied one of his friends to a U.S. Navy recruiter because his friend wanted to join the Navy. In the end, the recruiter convinced both of them to join the service.

The recruiter told the two young men that, in the Navy, they could see the world and later they could get help to go to college.

“It’s a funny story because my friend and I went to do the entrance exams and I passed, but he didn’t,” Barreto recalls. “I didn’t even do any research about joining the military because my plan was to go to college, but it was a wonderful idea to go and see the world before going to college.”

The week after Barreto finished high school, he travelled to Chicago to begin basic training.

Barreto was first stationed in San Diego with the USS Independence, and later travelled to Japan, where he lived for a few years before joined the VF11 Squadron that was attached to the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.

After five years in the Navy, Barreto was released on a medical discharge with full benefits and honorable discharge.

“I loved the military,” Barreto declared. “Boot camp was fantastic; it gives you a sense of belonging in a group. We all had to work together towards a goal. That experience helped me in the business world,” Barreto says.

After being discharged from the Navy, Barreto decided to remain in San Diego. He worked for different companies and industries, from hospitality to construction.

Barreto work for Pacific Coast Auto Detail Center, Inc. started with administrative work in the office, including the development of a client list, and the creation of social media accounts.

“I do everything in the office”, he said. “And my business partner does everything in the warehouse.”

Barreto now has 12 years of experience at his company that focuses on car detailing and repair needs.

“The transition of wanting a men’s clothing line to now managing a detailing company is a big shift,” Barreto said. “Today, I see everyday vehicles like Toyotas and Kias, but I also see beautiful cars like Ferraris and Lamborghinis valued at half a million dollars,” he added.

And Barreto’s business keeps on growing.

“Every year our business grows because our key to success is hard work. A business is not just about working from 9 to 5, you really need to have a desire to be successful to help build something out of nothing,” Barreto adds. “When I leave the office, I continue to answer emails and do social media. There was a time I was working 7 days a week.”

The company’s first location was on 12th and G Street in downtown San Diego. After changing locations twice, they have now been at their current location at Market and 27th Street since 2013.

Today, one of Barreto’s goals is to add a second location to be able to serve more clients.

“The more services you can offer, the better; we even pick up customers’ cars,” he said. “We also have added services that the clientele asks for and, in 2017, we want to offer more window tinting and more paint coating.”

For now, Barreto will continue growing his business one happy car owner at a time.