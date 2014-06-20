Election 2014 and 50th Anniversary of Civil Rights Act to be at Forefront of NALEO 31st Annual Conference

The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) today announced that Election 2014 and the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act will be at the forefront of the NALEO 31st Annual Conference agenda of Latino policymakers on Thursday, June 26. Considered the nation’s annual Latino political convention, the event will take place June 26-28, 2014 at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego, California.

The opening conference plenary “Politics and Power of the Latino Vote in 2014” will address the critical influence of the Latino electorate this November, as well as the potential impact deepening partisan division, policy gridlock, and the stalling of immigration reform may have on the mobilization of Latino voters and the choices they make at the ballot box this year. NALEO Educational Fund will release state projections for Latino voters and host a moderated discussion with NALEO Executive Director Arturo Vargas, The LIBRE Initiative Executive Director Daniel Garza, Latino Victory Project President Cristobal Alex and University of Texas at Austin Adjunct Professor Dr. Victoria DeFrancesco Soto.

Following the National Lead-ership Luncheon featuring remarks from U.S. Secretary of Labor Thomas E. Perez, California Governor Jerry Brown and California Attorney General Kamala Harris, NALEO will highlight the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act. An engaging line-up of speakers will discuss the progress our nation has made since passage of this landmark legislation, as well as the future of the civil rights movement and its place in society today—for Latinos and all Americans. The session “50 Years After the Civil Rights Act: Where Are We Now?” will feature Former United States Attorney General Alberto A. Gonzales, Civil Rights Leader Dolores Huerta and Fox News Channel Host and Political Analyst Juan Williams.

In addition to sessions devoted to Election 2014 and the Civil Rights Act 50th anniversary, conference attendees will also participate in policy discussions on a range of other national agenda issues, including immigration reform, education (with an emphasis on efforts to bridge the digital divide), healthcare, voting rights, Latina political leadership and U.S.-Mexico bi-national issues.

