Employment Opportunities

PUBLIC OUTREACH OFFICER

Coordinate public involvement strategies for regional projects. Call (619) 699-1900 or visit www.sandag.org/jobs for information. Closes 9/11/15. EOE.

TRANSPORTATION ENGINEER

Provide project management for capital project delivery. Call (619) 699-1900 or visit www.sandag.org/jobs for information. Closes 9/4/15. EOE.

POSICIONES DISPONIBLES

Tenemos dos posiciones para la industria ligera. Estamos ubicados en Poway, CA. Interesados por favor contactarnos a 877-483-1739.

OFFICE ASSISTANT

La Prensa San Diego is looking for an Office Assistant. This person should be bi-lingual, ability to type, answer phones, computer knowledge, and if you have InDesign experience a major plus (we will train if no experience.) This is a part-time position, 2 days a week to start out. Email us at laprensasd@gmail.com or call 619-425-7400.

USG CORPORATION IS SEEKING A BI-LINGUAL SALES REPRESENTATIVE for USG Building Materials to work in the San Diego, CA area. This is an entry level position. Degree preferred. Must be willing to relocate in the future for promotional growth. If you are interested in applying for this role or would just like to find out more about our opportunities, please visit our website at www.usg.com/careers, Job Number SAN10009.

Drivers: Local San Diego Delivery Openings! $3,000.00 Sign-On Bonus Excellent Hourly Pay & Benefits! 2yrs CDL-A Call Penske Logistics: 855-971-9852

Bilingual Spanish Customer Service Reps

We are an inbound and outbound sales and marketing company in business for 41 years. We are looking to add successful inbound Customer Support Agents to our roadside assistance team. This is a full-time, long-term position with potential for career growth. The ideal candidate will have a sunny disposition and one year of inbound Customer Service experience in a call center.

Ten Business Days of Classroom Training: Monday, July 27th through Friday, August 7th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ten Business Days of On-the-Job-Training: Monday, August 10th through Friday, August 24th from 1:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. or 2:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Must be available to work one of the following daily shifts:

1:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Please note these schedules do not work with public transportation.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

* Support all incoming calls during hours of operation.

* Adhere to all calls and Key Performance Indicators (KPI)

SUCCESSFUL AGENT CHARACTERISTICS:

* Good standing in all KPI

* Bilingual Spanish

* Computer Literate

* Ability to multi-task across multiple screens

* Computer-savvy

* Able to resolve all calls quickly and efficiently

* Quick Thinker

* Articulate

* Knowledgeable

* Empathetic

* Caring

* Patient

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

* Need to be an outgoing individual with an assertive, yet supportive skill set

* Must be able to communicate effectively over the telephone

* Ability to analyze and resolve customer service related issues

* Typing skills: 35 words per minute

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

* High School Diploma or equivalent required

BENEFITS OFFERED:

Medical

Dental

Paid Holidays

Paid Time Off

Profit Sharing Plan

Paid Training

Upward Mobility

We offer benefits, a modern, comfortable and professional working environment, as well as stability.

All applicants must be able to pass a full criminal background check and drug screen. If you feel you are a good fit for this position please email your resume for consideration.

(858) 459-3000

May Hoffman, Human Resources Administrator

mhoffman@phonewareinc.com

www.phonewareinc.com

CONTRACTS & PROCUREMENT ANALYSTS

Provide support for the award and administration of contracts. Call (619) 699-1900 or visit www.sandag.org/jobs for information. Closes 7/24/15. EOE.

Bilingual receptionist needed please send your resume to 702-458-8508 attn: Carmen

International Marine and Industrial Applicators, LLC (IMIA) esta buscando arenadores Marítimos, pulverizadores y Obreros para los proyectos actuales y futuros en el área de San Diego; sólo habitantes locales; pago basado en experiencia; se requiere exámen de drogas y limpio de antecedentes. Aplicar en persona en 2146 Main Street, San Diego, CA 92113. EOE AA M / F / Veterano / Discapacidad.

DISHWASHER for day and night shifts at Mama n Papas restaurant at 988 Civic Center Dr, Vista CA 92083.

Phone 760-941-3900

SE BUSCAN LIMPIADORAS DE CASA

Para el area de Mission Beach, Disponible todos los dias.$9.00 por hora. Experiencia necesaria. Varios puestos disponibles. Dejar mensaje al (858) 581-0909

LIMPIADORA DE CASA

Buscando señora para trabajar en casa 1 día por semana en La Jolla, 10.00 la hora. Alguien que sea flexible y le guste cocinar, limpiar, planchar. 331-457-3877

Project Manager

Manage a commercial building development. Call (619) 699-1900 or visit www.sandag.org/jobs for information. Open until Filled. EOE.

Environmental Planners

In support of the environmental review process for capital projects and regional environmental programs. Call (619) 699-1900 or visit www.sandag.org/jobs for information. Open until Filled. EOE.

RECEPTIONIST

Looking for entry level – bilingual English/Spanish receptionist. Skills with multi line phones, computers, office equipment. Training available. Part-time position. Fax resumes to Carmen (702) 727-7777.

Chief Economist

Analyze, develop, and implement economic strategies for the region. Call (619) 699-1900 or visit www.sandag.org/jobs for information. Open until Filled. EOE.

Public Information Officer

Respond to requests for information and participate in outreach/marketing efforts. Call (619) 699-1900 or visit www.sandag.org/jobs for information. Open until Filled. EOE.

Regional Models analysts

Enhance land use, demographic, and econometric modeling functions. Call (619) 699-1900 or visit www.sandag.org/jobs for information. Open until Filled. EOE.

Operations

Lead Water Systems Operator

$35.18 – $43.97 Hourly

Seeking a Lead Water Systems Operator with a minimum of three years experience in monitoring and operating a potable water distribution system and capable of overseeing Water System Operators and Disinfection Technicians. Please visit our website www.otaywater.gov for requirements. Online Application required. Open until filled. EOE

Entry-Level Bilingual Receptionist

Looking for entry level – bilingual English/Spanish receptionist. Skills with multi line phones, computers, office equipment. Training available. Part-time position. Fax resumes to Carmen (702) 727-7777.

SDSU Research Foundation

5250 Campanile Dr. SD

https://careers-sdsurf.icims.com/

EEO/AA/Disability/Protected

Veteran/Title IX Employer