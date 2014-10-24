En Aztlan, A Labor of Love From Palomar M.E.Ch.A.

By Mark R. Day

College year books usually celebrate a year of student accomplishments. But in publishing En Atzlan, M.E.Ch.A. students at Palomar College went beyond the yearbook format with a project that took more than 10 years to complete.

The anthology of student poetry, short stories, art and photographs was the idea of John Valdez, professor of Chicano studies and literature.

“It came about since M.E.Ch.A. had some debts to pay,” said Valdez recently at a book signing on the Palomar campus. “We thought of putting together some kind of publication to help ends meet.”

Over the years, students kept contributing their essays, poems and works of art. Eventually, the project drew the attention of Kirk Whisler, a Latino book publisher in Carlsbad.

Assisting Valdez were three friends who worked at the Carlsbad Library: Lorena Duarte, a former M.E.Ch.A. president, Linda Rockafellow, and Sara Jacobsen. “They combined their writing, computer and design talents and put the manuscript in order,” said Valdez. “That made it easier for Whisler to publish it.”

As for the selection process, Valdez said the editors avoided the only-the-best-criteria.

“We wanted to measure the students’ creative output,” he added. “We wanted them to express their thoughts and emotions,”

said Valdez. “Carmen Solis wrote of love and sex in her poem, ‘Defining My Curiosities.’ Ricardo Mendoza examined identity in his short story, ‘The Darkness.’ What comes out very strongly in the short stories is a lot of depth and uniqueness.”

The book’s cover is a mural, currently installed in the Multicultural Studies building done in 2,000 to commemorate the Chicano Studies faculty at Palomar College. “It was supervised by Ruben Ochoa,” said Valdez. “He graduated from Palomar and went on to Otis Art Institute. His works are displayed all over the world, from Canada, to New York, Miami and Florence.”

As for the future, Valdez says he is encouraging a new generation to write another book. And he already accepting new submissions. He plans to retire in the spring of 2015 after 42 years in teaching.

Publisher Kirk Whisler is looking forward to the next edition of En Atzlan. “This is the kind of book every college should be doing on an annual basis,” he said. “It will motivate students in a variety of ways. Seeing their works in print makes them think differently about writing. It is also a tribute to John Valdez and his decades of leadership.”

Anyone interested in acquiring a copy of “En Aztlan” for $12 can reach Professor John Valdez jvaldez@palomar.edu, or by calling him at (760) 744-1150, Ext. 2219.

