ENDORSEMENT: Barbara Bry for Mayor of San Diego

[ESPAÑOL]

Barbara Bry: Honest, Experienced, & Focused

The two candidates for San Diego Mayor are both Democrats and agree on many issues, but the differences they do have are substantial and consequential for the future of San Diego.

Barbara Bry and Todd Gloria differ on their approaches to homelessness that has left more than 4,800 people living on the streets or shelters near downtown, impacting their own health and safety as well as that of the families that live in nearby Barrio Logan, Logan Heights, and East Village.

Todd Gloria served on the City Council for eight years from 2008 to 2016 and, when he was running for his second term in 2012, vowed his agenda was “ending homelessness in Downtown in the next four years”, yet still here we are.

Now, after four years in the California State Assembly, Gloria wants to be the Mayor with his new goal of “ending chronic homelessness”. Unfortunately, that promise rings hollow.

Long-time homelessness expert Father Joe Carroll says he told Gloria back in 2012 that his approach to dealing with homelessness would make things worse not better, but Gloria refused to listen.

Barbara Bry has taken a hard look at homelessness and her approach to dealing with mental health and drug addiction – the root causes of most chronic homelessness – as well as the economic issues that push some into short-term houselessness, is a more comprehensive approach that will lead to truly helping people get back on their feet and under a roof to call their own.

Barbara also opposes the statewide approach pushed by Gloria that would take away local control for planning decisions to protect our local neighborhoods from investors that want to build mini-dorms and short-term rentals next door to single family homes.

But one of the most drastic differences between them is their positions on a new state law that will allow more adults that are convicted of committing sex acts with minors between 14 and 17 years old to avoid having to register as a sex offender.

In August, Gloria voted for SB145 that allows judges to decide if an adult between 24 and 27 years old, – man or woman – that commits any sex act with a minor as young as 14 must register as a sex offender, lowering the existing standard that nearly all such predators would be automatically required to be in the public database so we can know when a felon convicted of such crimes moves into our neighborhoods. Barbara opposes the new law.