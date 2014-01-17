Escondido City Councilwoman: ‘What is Good for Latinos is Good For Everyone’

By Mark Day

When Escondido residents go to the polls next Nov. 4, they will choose between two mayoral candidates, both from immigrant backgrounds, with radically different philosophies.

Sam Abed, the incumbent mayor, is a conservative Republican, born in Lebanon. Councilwoman Olga Diaz, a Democrat, born in Salinas, Calif., is the daughter of a Mexican farmworker family.

Both say they stand for what is best for Escondido. Abed looks upon the city’s 49 per cent Latino population as a source of problems—poverty, blight, crime and urban decay. But Diaz sees her fellow Latinos as a challenge and an opportunity for positive change.

In attempts to control the city’s immigrant population, Abed and other conservative council members pushed through a failed rental ordinance in 2006 and have backed traffic checkpoints against unlicensed immigrant drivers. The rental ban failed in court at a heavy cost to tax payers.

Diaz says these policies have caused division and racial tensions, and have given the city a black eye not only nationally but internationally.

Mark Day interviewed Diaz recently for La Prensa about these issues and her goals if she is elected mayor of Escondido.

Mark Day: How do you compare Escondido with your native town of Salinas?

Olga Diaz: Both towns are roughly the same size and with similar demographics. But I never felt any racial pension in Salinas. Civil and human rights struggles were things I saw me movies, but not something I experienced first hand. I was really shocked to find it here in Escondido when I arrived in 2002.

Day: Do you see things changing now in Escondido?

Diaz: I see a very small part of that change. What I try to do is to reduce fear of the unknown. We all have a lot in common with each other. We want the best schools and parks for our kids, better shopping centers, better streets, and so on. We just express it differently. It’s about building community and making sure that everyone’s needs are taken care of.

What’s good for Latinos is good for everyone. What’s good for everyone works!

Day: Some feel that you are just a candidate for Latinos only.

Diaz: I see some of that, but it’s not as bad now as it was when I started out. A lot of people hated what we represented — people who world never vote for me. I could have gotten mad and lashed out against their stereotypes of Latinos. Instead I sought to demonstrate professionalism and hard work. That is a Latino value: hard work. I try to blend in with everyone and try to reduce the stereotyping of what a Latina is. It’s not always easy. I bring a lot to the table. I believe this is a reflection of the Latino community as a whole.

Day: Where do you get your strength, your courage? Your friends say that other council members diss you a lot, put you down.

Diaz: There are many times that I could have responded very strongly. But I want my brand to be a person who is hard working, strong and articulate. If I were to call names, that might feel good for a minute, but it would erode all the years of hard work I have done to change things. Sometimes they hold me back, and say I ask too many questions. For them it’s political. For me it’s not. I am in office to do what I can with what I have, to build my community.

Day: What happened when the city council voted in favor of the rental ban directed at Latino immigrants?

Diaz: At that time it was always a three to two vote. Three conservative Republicans, Sam Abed, Mary Waldron, and Ed Gallo, against two moderate Republicans. The conservatives were also behind another initiative to ban public parking on the streets unless you had a permit. And to get a permit you had to have a driver’s license—which many immigrants cannot get. They also backed traffic checkpoints. They said they were against drunk drivers, but Latinos have never embraced drunk driving. Everyone knew it was directed against the immigrants. And these are the same council members who support the E-verify checks for all city contractors. It’s always a little back handed slap here or there. And they got away with this as long as they could. They are still pushing the traffic checkpoints.

Day: Haven’t these same council members also opposed re-districting in Escondido?

Diaz: Yes. But now we have district elections and we can break up the power grid. There is a new urban district which has a strong Latino voting majority. Hopefully, Latinos will elect a candidate of their choice. And it doesn’t have to be a Latino, but one who identifies with their issues. Re-districting it breaks up the historic power grid, and it allows someone new to come in, someone progressive. The conservatives won’t be able to get someone elected in that district. Why?

Because they have kicked those people around for a long time. The fact that I was able to get elected was a small miracle. Now we might get one more person in that district elected is good news.

Day: Will the new generation of young Latino voters help your candidacy?

Diaz: Yes. These kids are aware that they are coming of age and will be a powerful force. They know how things work, that they are equal members of society, and will support policies they approve of with their votes. I speak to schools quite often. I want to hold the door open so that these young people can replace me some day. They need to get through college and into public office so they will help the generations to come.

Day: What do you see as the key issues in the coming campaign?

Diaz: What is most important is the reputation of the City of Escondido. Right now it’s very negative. Every time I tell people where I am from, they roll their eyes about our mayor. I have a better understanding of business because of my background in business and finance. I am interested in neighborhood preservation, the restoration of the Escondido Creek Trail and the re-establishment of our wine industry. Many parts of the city need to be spruced up. You can’t blame the residents. It’s up to the city to invest in new roads, new sidewalks and street lights. Rather than look upon this with disgust, I look upon it as a challenge.

Day: Now that you are beginning your fundraising appeals, do you believe that you are not only an Escondido candidate, but that your appeal will reach supporters and donors throughout San Diego County?

Diaz: I believe so. Currently, I serve on several regional boards, and I was selected as a representative on the coastal commission. People in San Diego also pay attention when they see things like the rental ban. I think people look at North County, and they want to participate in the changes as much as possible. I welcome their support and participation.

A fundraiser to support Olga Diaz will be held at Lomas Serenas, 3249 Avenida Reposo, on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call Chris Nava at (760) 715-9053. Online contributions to the Olga Diaz campaign can be made online to www.olgadiaz.com

Mark Day, mday700@yahoo.com