Fabrizio Guido: Part of Next Generation of Hollywood Stars

San Diego Resident On Tinseltown’s Radar

By Elia Esparza

In Hollywood award shows are a big deal. Whether you work in front or behind the camera, just being nominated is a huge validation of an artist’s work. For actors especially, these shows have the power to position them for future success. Although we’ve heard the time worn phrase “just to be nominated is an honor,” when it comes from 15-year old actor Fabrizio Guido, it takes on new meaning.

Fabrizio was recently nominated for an Imagen Award in “Best Young Actor/Television” category. Fabrizio’s performance as “Demetrio Hernandez” in NBC’s 2013 family sitcom, Welcome To The Family, caught the attention of the Imagen Foundation and rewarded him with a coveted nomination. And while he didn’t win (this time), this young man has Hollywood a buzz.

A resident of San Diego, Fabrizio is the son of actress Jacqueline Calderon-Guido and Director of Photography, Lennell Guido. Fabrizio has literally been acting since he was in the womb.

Fabrizio landed small parts at a very young age in film and TV, including one of his early roles playing Drew McNeil on Grey’s Anatomy. But in the summer of 2013 the young lad found himself in his big screen debut opposite Brad Pitt in the blockbuster World War Z. Fabrizio adapted perfectly to the bilingual role, winning over movie critics and audiences of all ages.

Fabrizio’s “Best Young Actor” nomination was based on his portrayal of the complicated character Demetrio. “He has the soul of an old man,” said Fabrizio. “Just to be nominated and recognized along with the people I’ve admired and respected since I was a baby is an enormous surprise and honor. I had so much fun!”

It’s clear that Fabrizio Guido is part of the next generation of rising Hollywood stars. Because of his serious commitment to his acting career he intends to rise above the tabloid fixture as a teen sensation. His performances have evoked comparisons to those of other young actors from River Phoenix to Robert Downey Jr.

Being a working actor since he was a baby, it has not always been easy working in a business that thrives on rejection.

“Being in this business is not easy,” Guido stated, “but I’m in it for the long run and I just go into every audition and give it my 100% and have fun.”

For kids to break into the business it is a huge sacrifice not just for the young actor but also for his parents. “If it’s your dream, then you have to follow it and never take no for an answer. No matter the disappointments, you don’t give up,” Fabrizio encouraged. “You train, train and continue to train. Training is the most important thing. Be ready because you never know when the next opportunity will present itself. You are your instrument and only training will keep you sharp.”

Fabrizio’s mom, Jacqueline Calderon-Guido tells parents interested in having their kids pursue an acting career that they first must never doubt their child’s talent. “But also they must keep them grounded. Make sure the child is prepared. Every technique is different. TV, multi-camera, film, theater,” she said, “and they must be familiar with every style and know what they are stronger at.”

There are many projects romancing Fabrizio and trying to decide is always a family decision. “Fabrizio is 15 years old now,” said his father, Lennell Guido. “He is very involved in the projects we choose for him. But we have always tried to teach him to look closely at what he wants to be a part of and the image he wants to portray.” His wife concurred, “We look at each project individually and discuss it before we decide if it’s the right project for him. We work as a team so there is a lot of negotiation that goes on between the three of us.”

While mum on what is next, Fabrizio is thrilled. “At this moment I can’t disclose any of the projects that I have coming up. But I’m excited to be busy reading some very strong and well-written scripts coming my way and meeting with some very artistic and creative directors.”

Fabrizio Guido is represented by Jaime Ferrar from Jaime Ferrar Agency. Welcome To The Family (NBC) is currently on HuluPlus and iTunes.

