Families Need to be Prepared for an Earthquake

By Ana Gomez Salcido

Many families believe the government will quickly help them out if an earthquake strikes. But in reality, it is up to each individual to be prepared before an emergency and to be able to physically and financially survive.

“The government has a responsibility, but they will not arrive right after a major event,” said John Valencia, Executive Director of the City of San Diego Office of Homeland Security. “It’s up to each individual and family to be prepared for the time between help from the government or society can get to them.”

Valencia joined other experts at an earthquake preparedness forum, organized by New American Media at the San Diego LGBT Center Auditorium, to talk to the media about how to be ready for a major seismic disaster.

According to the panel of earthquake experts, individuals need to be prepared to survive for at least 72 hours after an emergency like an earthquake before help from the government or the community arrives.

“Do not expect an American Red Cross shelter to open right away after an emergency, you have to be prepared on your own,” said Ricardo Moran, Regional Manager of Preparedness and Resiliency at the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties. “It’s up to each family to be prepared.”

Sandiegans can do several things to be prepared before, during, and after a disaster. A family emergency plan, and all the information needed to address a disaster can be found at www.ReadySanDiego.org.

Having earthquake insurance is also important for Californians. This type of insurance is available for homeowners, condo owners, and renters.

“People think earthquake insurance is expensive, but that was 20 years ago,” said Chris Nance, Chief Communications officer of the California Earthquake Authority. “You can get an annual earthquake insurance for as little as $35 if you are a renter and as low as $100 per year if you are a homeowner.”

According to Nance, the number of people in California with earthquake insurance is dangerously low.

“I found out doing outreach with the Latino community that many families are struggling to pay the bills. Many people decide to buy food or medicines they need at the moment instead of preparing for a disaster that may or may not happen,” Moran added. “We are trying to reach the mothers and grandmothers of the families, so they can know what can happen if a disaster strikes, so they can prepare their families. An earthquake insurance can be easily added if you own a car through your car insurance company.”