Fasting for immigration reform was something Maya Medina had to do!

By Jennifer Chung Klam

Political activism may not be a priority for most teenagers, but one local teen takes her ability to make a difference very seriously.

Chula Vista resident Maya Medina, 17, recently returned from Washington, D.C., where she joined the Fast for Families movement to protest congressional inaction on immigration reform legislation.

Activists fasting just outside the Capitol are entering their 25th day without food. They began the fast Nov. 12 in response to House Speaker John Boehner’s refusal to schedule a vote on the comprehensive immigration measure before the House. The Democratic-run Senate passed an immigration bill earlier this year, but the Republican-run House has yet to take up the issue.

At stake is a path to citizenship for the nation’s 11 million undocumented immigrants, nearly a quarter of whom reside in California. San Diego County has close to 180,000 undocumented residents, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.

In the absence of immigration reform, families and communities continue to suffer the impact of deportations, exploitation and abuse at work, deaths along the border and fear of living in the shadows.

“It doesn’t make sense that people have to die because they want to be part of this country,” Medina said. “These are moms and dads trying to take care of families. That’s all they’re trying to do, and we’re stopping them. They are literally dying on our doorsteps.”

Medina took time away from college applications and classes at High Tech High Chula Vista to fly out to Washington on Nov. 17. She joined other fasters in the large white tents set up on the lawn at the National Mall, and for two days she consumed nothing but water.

Medina said she was nourished by a warm and welcoming community of activists and advocates. Others dropped in to share prayers, encouragement or their own experiences. She was moved by the heartrending and inspirational stories she heard.

“It was awesome to be able to hear the things that people shared,” Medina said. “It makes it easier for you to connect with them on a more personal level and understand where they’re coming from when you see how people have been affected by immigration and deportation.”

During her two-day stay, speakers and special guests stopped by the tent, including Rep. Rush Holt, a Democrat from New Jersey, and feminist Gloria Steinem. Steinem kicked off a march to Speaker Boehner’s office, where the fasters delivered a letter requesting a meeting with the congressman.

The Fast for Families campaign has drawn support from the White House. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama visited the activists the day after Thanksgiving. The president told them “it is not a question of whether immigration reform will pass, but how soon,” according to a White House statement. Vice President Joe Biden has also visited the site, as well as Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Labor Tom Perez, other top White House officials and members of Congress.

Boehner, however, has yet to visit or respond to the fasters.

This was Medina’s first time fasting for a cause, but she is no stranger to political activism. She has participated in parades and rallies in support of issues including AIDS awareness, reproductive health care, gender equality and immigration, said her mother, Claudia Martinez, who works with Planned Parenthood.

“I’m extremely proud of her, not just about her being there physically, but the dedication and passion she’s shown,” Martinez said of her daughter. “When she came back, I saw a different person. She grew up a little bit in that time, and it was amazing to see her drive, her passion for it, and how much pride she took in standing up for others.”

Medina’s grandfather is Eliseo Medina, one of the organizers of the Fast for Families campaign. He is among a core group of fasters – including Dae Joong Yoon of the National Korean American Service and Education Consortium and Cristian Avila with Mi Familia Vota – who have vowed to go without food until immigration reform is passed or doctors determine their lives are at risk.

He is a longtime labor activist who participated in the historic United Farm Workers’ strike in 1965 in Delano, Calif., while a teenager himself. He worked alongside Cesar Chavez and would serve as the United Farm Workers’ national vice president and go on to work with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) for 27 years.

“I’ve seen him take action for what he believes in his entire life,” Medina said of her grandfather. “He’s one of my heroes. He’s used his power, his smarts to make a difference in our world, even if it’s slow. It was an honor to be by his side, to take action as well and to follow in his footsteps.”

Medina’s grandmother worked with California Rural Legal Assistance and is now a judge. Her aunt, Elena Medina, is an attorney for SEIU, and accompanied Medina to Washington. She is still there with the fasters.

“I have had amazing people to look to for guidance. They’re some of the best role models in my life,” Medina said. “When I realized I had the opportunity to actually take action and do something, to be a small part of a really big movement … I wanted to take a stand and tell people what I believe in.”

The activists have a permit to be on the National Mall through Dec. 31. As the year comes to a close, the fasters grow weaker and continue to shed pounds.

What if immigration reform isn’t passed this year?

“It would be really hard to hear that,” Medina said. “At same time, my grandfather is not only stubborn, but very persistent, and this will be something he continues to work on no matter what. We’re not going to stop pushing for this.

“We’re still confident.”

Chung Klam is a San Diego-based freelance writer.