Faulconer, Alvarez Bring Summer Fun Back to Barrio Logan

Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer, Councilmember David Alvarez and San Diego Park and Recreation Director Herman Parker reopened Memorial Pool today, Aug 7, a longtime staple of summer fun in Logan Heights for community residents.

The Memorial Pool renovation includes the addition of pool decks and a sidewalk, which allow the facility to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility standards. Other major improvements include the replacement of the six-lane pool with an eight-lane pool, installation of a children’s play area, addition of covered bleachers and construction of a picnic area. Memorial Pool, 2902 Marcy Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113