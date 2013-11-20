SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Councilmen Kevin Faulconer and David Alvarez will face each other in a runoff election for San Diego mayor on a still-to-be scheduled date early next year.

Faulconer led a field of 12 candidates in Tuesday’s special election with 43.58 percent of the vote, with vote by mail ballots and all 581 precincts counted, according to figures released by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

Alvarez finished 2,638 votes ahead of former Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher in the race for second. He received 52,283 votes, 25.59 percent of the vote, and Fletcher 49,645, 24.3 percent.

The only other candidate to receive at least 1 percent of the vote was former City Attorney Michael Aguirre, who finished fourth with 4.44 percent.

Because no candidate received a majority, a runoff will be held. City Attorney Jan Goldsmith told KUSI city officials were looking at Feb. 11 for the runoff.

To read the full story please follow this link: http://sandiegonewsroom.com/politics-government/san-diego/827-faulconer-alvarez-to-meet-in-mayoral-runoff