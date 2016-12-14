Faulconer Sworn In for Second Term as Mayor

By Ana Gomez Salcido

Kevin L. Faulconer was sworn in for a second term as San Diego’s 36th mayor at an inauguration ceremony held at the historic Balboa Theatre, on Monday, December 12.

Faulconer completed former Mayor Bob Filner’s term after Filner vacated his position in 2013 amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment. Faulconer embarks on his first full four-year term after being reelected in the June primary.

“We’ve built a lot of positive momentum by working together, focusing on results, and doing what’s best for all of San Diego,” Faulconer said. “As I took this oath nearly three years ago, I said that change doesn’t just start in the mayor’s office, it starts in our communities. That is as true now as it was then. So to every San Diegan, I say let us recommit ourselves to being one city and One San Diego.”

Five members of the 71st San Diego City Council, including three newcomers, also took the oath of office at Monday’s ceremony. Mark Kersey from District 5 and Scott Sherman from District 7 took the oath of office for their second terms after being reelected in June.

The new council members sworn in were District 1’s Barbara Bry, District 3’s Chris Ward, and District 9’s Georgette Gomez.

Housing was a hot topic addressed by former and new councilmembers sworn into office.

“We have a lot of problems going forward. There is a lot of talk regarding housing. There are two different things, there is housing affordability and there is affordable housing,” said Sherman after his oath. “When the median price of a home in San Diego is over half a million dollars, something is wrong. When the average rent in San Diego is over $1700 per month, something is wrong. It needs to be fixed.”

After eight years in office, Jan Goldsmith left his post as San Diego’s City Attorney with Mara W. Elliott taking over Goldsmith’s post.

Elliot was elected City Attorney of San Diego in 2016 after serving as the Chief Deputy City Attorney for the Office’s Public Services Section and legal adviser to the City’s Independent Audit Committee and Environment Committee.

“As I pledged in my campaign, we will put greater resources into our neighborhood protection unit so that families can feel safe in every neighborhood,” Elliot said. “We will work hard to build bridges and strengthen trust in all of our communities. We will also increase our vigilance in protecting consumers and our environment.”