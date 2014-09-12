¡Fiesta Padres! to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage on September 16

— Celebration to feature pregame appearance and exhibitions by 10 Lucha Libre wrestlers —

The San Diego Padres today announced ¡Fiesta Padres! presented by Verizon Wireless on Tuesday, September 16. The event, celebrating Mexican Independence Day and Hispanic Heritage Month, will feature pregame and in-game entertainment, special concessions offers and community recognition.

¡Fiesta Padres! kicks off at 4:30 p.m. at Park at the Park, headlined by appearances by 10 Lucha Libre wrestlers. The wrestlers will sign autographs and take photos with fans beginning at 4:30 p.m. They will hold three exhibition matches beginning at 5:45 p.m.: Tigrillo will take on Black Mamba, Kanalla and Dementor will take on Scream and Pensamiento Negro, and Rey Horus and Animaniac will face Zarco and Xtorm.

Folklórico dancers and Mariachis will add to the celebratory atmosphere in Park at the Park, as will concessions specials including $5 beers, $5 El Agave margaritas and $1 pollo asado street tacos, part of Taco Tuesday presented by Cholula Hot Sauce. Lucha Libre’s famous Diego Dogs also will be available for purchase at a special Park at the Park location.

In celebration of ¡Fiesta Padres! presented by Verizon Wireless, Tuesday’s pregame ceremony will collectively honor all of this year’s recipients of the Padres Hispanic Heritage Comunidad Award. The Hispanic Heritage Comunidad Award was established in 2012 to recognize and pay tribute to individuals or organizations whose work makes a positive impact on those who live and work in San Diego’s Hispanic community.

The 2014 recipients include Jose Montaño Jr., who earlier this season became the first recipient to be honored posthumously, in the area of children’s health (LIVE); La Maestra Health Clinic and Foundation in the area of children’s education (LEARN); Ricardo Lopez, a teacher at Mueller Charter School, in the area of youth fitness (PLAY); and the Association of Naval Service Officers (ANSO) for its dedication to supporting our law enforcement and military communities (SERVE). In conjunction with the tribute, MillerCoors will present a $5,000 donation to the Padres Foundation, in support of the organizations served by these community heroes

Also as part of the ¡Fiesta Padres! festivities, the Ceremonial First Pitch will be thrown by Mexican Consul Remedios Gomez Arnau. Eduardo Ortega, the Spanish-language voice of the Padres, will announce the night’s lineups in Spanish. During the game, a designated section in Right Field will feature a drum line, noisemakers and Mariachis. Tickets in the special Fiesta Padres Noisemaker Section are available for purchase at www.padres.com/fiesta and www.padresbeisbol.com/fiesta.