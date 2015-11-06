Fifty-foot Site-Specific Installation to Take Over the New Americans Museum

by Geneva Gámez-Vallejo



Inscription: A Monumental Installation by Shinpei Takeda is the new exhibition presented by the New Americans Museum at NTC Liberty Station. The large scale installation seeks to trace the complex relationship between monuments of memory and living narratives through inscription of the past and living recollections of presence into a threaded art piece that is 50 feet large.

Shinpei Takeda is a visual artist and filmmaker whose work evokes dialogue based primarily on historical events, immigration and the impact these have on our memory as individuals and a society. He is Founder and Creative Director of The AJA Project, a non-profit dedicated to working with resettled refugee children in San Diego and displaced youth in Colombia and Thailand through participatory photography. Takeda has received dozens of awards and his work has been featured internationally.

The New Americans Museum invited Takeda to create Inscription on site as a participatory and process-driven installation; weaving together the voices of participants and juxtaposing these as a visual piece against the highly manicured and heavy historical presence of a former military complex, a monument in it’s own right, San Diego’s former Naval Training Center. The massive installation is made up of enough thread to stretch out over 54 miles, roughly the distance between the San Diego and Tijuana border as well as Camp Pendleton. It could easily wrap around the NTC Liberty Station site 25 times. Woven together as both individual narratives and communal space making, it invokes dialogues of shared traumas of displacement, and the possibility of collective healing through the activation of memory and the performative ritual of a monumental weaving. The installation serves as an intervention which includes 113 poems of arrival from public submission. “The initial plan was to select 10 poems to incorporate into the installation, but as this is after all, a site specific installation, and an art intervention that explores memory and narrative as a way to activate monuments and create presence, once read, all poems had become a part of the space” said Exhibition Curator Leticia Gómez Franco.

An opening reception with a special talk by Shinpei Takeda will take place Friday, Nov. 6 from 5 -8 pm followed by a commissioned musical performance by Ghost Magnet Roach Hotel, all this during NTC’s Friday Night Liberty Celebrations. Event is FREE. The New Americans Museum is located at NTC/Liberty Station, 2825 Dewey Road, San Diego, CA 92106.

